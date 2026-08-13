DANVILLE, Ind. — A Georgia woman was arrested in Danville after police said she was hiding meth in her mouth during a traffic stop.

At around 2 a.m. Thursday, an officer with the Danville Police Department pulled over someone in a truck for repeatedly crossing the center line. The driver of the truck was identified as 42-year-old Jennifer Dixon from Barnesville, Georgia.

Jennifer Dixon (Source: Hendricks County Jail)

Officers said when they were speaking to Dixon, she was showing signs that she was trying to conceal contraband. Police then discovered plastic bags in her mouth, which she attempted to swallow.

DPD said Dixon resisted arrest and bit an officer’s finger before two plastic bags of meth were recovered.

Dixon was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then to Hendricks County Jail on multiple charges, including possession of meth and battery on a public safety official.

Georgia Woman Arrested in Danville with Meth in Her Mouth was originally published on wibc.com