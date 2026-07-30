5th Annual Zay Day: Here’s What You Can Expect

Source: Radio One / Urban One ABOUT ZAY DAY Zay Day is more than a back-to-school giveaway — it is a community movement created to empower students, support families, and provide resources that help children start the school year with confidence in the Dallas area. TRENDING: Back-to-School Giveaways Around Dallas Now entering its 5th year, Zay Day brings together businesses, community leaders,nonprofit organizations, and families throughout Dallas-Fort Worth for a day focused on education, opportunity, and giving back.

THE STORY BEHIND ZAY DAY “Before becoming Hollywood Zay, I was one of those kids who needed support. I know what it feels like to start a school year wondering if you have everything you need. I know how much a backpack, school supplies, a fresh haircut, or someone simply showing up can mean to a child and their family. TRENDING: Best High Schools In Dallas For 2026 Those moments create confidence. Those moments create hope. Those moments matter. Zay Day was created to give today’s students the same encouragement and support that helped me along my journey. This is more than giving away supplies.” This is paying it forward.

2026 COMMUNITY IMPACT TRENDING: Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges 5 YEARS OF MAKING A DIFFERENCE 🎒 200 Backpacks Filled with Supplies Distributed Providing students with essential school supplies. ✂ 200 Free Haircuts Helping students return to school feeling confident and prepared. 📚 Education & Community Resources Connecting families with organizations and services that make a lasting impact. 🎁 Giveaways, Food & Entertainment Creating a memorable experience for students and families.

WHY ZAY DAY MATTERS For many families, preparing for a new school year can create financial challenges. A backpack. School supplies. A haircut. A connection to resources. These simple acts can make a powerful difference in a child’s confidence and success. Zay Day helps remove barriers and reminds students that their community believes in them.