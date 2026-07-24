RHOP Revelations: Candiace Dillard Bassett Says THIS Is the REAL Reason She Left The Blockbuster Bravo Show

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Candiace Dillard Bassett is opening up about what ultimately led to her decision to walk away from The Real Housewives of Potomac after six seasons, revealing that the controversy surrounding her husband, Chris Bassett, became more than she was willing to endure. During a July 22 appearance on the Pop Syllabus podcast with host Christiana Mbakwe Medina, the former Bravo star reflected on the events of Season 7, saying Gizelle Bryant’s allegations about Chris played a major role in her decision to leave the franchise in 2024.

What happened between Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant and Chris Bassett?

The controversy began after Bryant claimed she felt uncomfortable following a private conversation with Chris in her hotel dressing room after the Season 6 reunion. The situation became a major storyline during Season 7. Although Bryant repeatedly maintained that Chris never touched her or made any sexual advances, Candiace has consistently argued that the accusations unfairly tarnished her husband’s reputation.

Looking back on that period, Bassett admitted watching the impact it had on Chris changed everything for her.

“I think for me, I realized that it was not worth it. I guess that was season seven, around the discourse around my husband,” Bassett told Medina around the 30:50 minute mark. “It was more so about me looking at him and watching the breakdown in his eyes, and the fact that no one was willing to really do anything to rectify it or correct it.”

Bassett, who joined RHOP during Season 3, said the experience became increasingly difficult because she felt she was battling more than just her castmates.

“I started to feel like okay I’m fighting with the girls, but now I’m also fighting with production, and I cannot have this kind of discourse on both sides of this camera. It’s enough to be in an emotional dumpster with the cast. Because okay, you sign up for that, you’re paid to do that. But now, I’m having disagreement and issues with the people that are supposed to be protecting me?”

According to Bassett, she no longer felt “supported or believed” when she expressed concerns about how the situation involving Bryant was being handled. At the same time, she was beginning her first round of in vitro fertilization as she and Chris planned to expand their family, making it even more important to protect her mental and emotional well-being.

Social media users react to Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Pop Syllabus podcast interview.

Following the interview, Bravo fans quickly took to social media to weigh in on Bassett’s comments. While many agreed with her decision to leave the series, others argued she had been selective about when she chose to speak out.

One supporter wrote:

“Let’s talk about it because #GizelleBryant has never taken Accountability fo that LIE she started against #ChrisBassett. I feel #Bravo didn’t handle that situation correctly and we have no Candy Girl on the show. #RHOP.”

Not everyone shared that perspective, however. Some viewers argued that Bassett failed to defend former cast members when Bryant was involved in past conflicts, specifically referencing former Housewife Monique Samuels.

One social media user commented:

“I’ll never feel bad for candiace or wendy cause when gizzy came for monique they didn’t have any sympathy only for gizzy to do the exact same thing and expect us to give a damn.”

Candiace officially announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2024 after six seasons on the show. Since leaving, she and Chris have welcomed their first child together and have shifted their focus toward family and new career opportunities.

So, will Candiace ever return to RHOP?

The former housewife said, while she’ll “never say never,” she’s at peace right now at this stage of her life.

“I’m doing so many things that I’ve always wanted to do at my own pace and it just feels like I am where I’m supposed to be,” she added.

What do you think about Candiace Dillard Bassett’s latest interview? Do you agree that the Chris Bassett controversy was enough reason to leave RHOP, or do you think there was more behind her exit?

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#RHOP Revelations: Candiace Dillard Bassett Says THIS Is the REAL Reason She Left The Blockbuster Bravo Show was originally published on bossip.com