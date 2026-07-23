Listen Live
Close
Local

Fever Break Numerous Records in 123-88 Win Over Sun

Indiana improved to 17-10 overall, winning seven of their last nine games before the WNBA All-Star break.

Published on July 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever scored the most points in a single game in franchise history Wednesday night, dominating the Connecticut Sun 123-88.

Indiana also set the franchise record for points scored in a half with 70 in the first half, and team field goal percentage, shooting 62% from the floor.

Caitlin Clark notched another double-double, ending with 27 points and 11 assists. She started the game shooting 5-5 from 3-point range.

Two others for the Fever finished the night scoring over 20 in Kelsey Mitchell (23) and Aliyah Boston (22).

Indiana has won seven of their last nine games. Their overall record is 17-10 as they head into the WNBA All-Star break.

The Fever’s next game after the break is Tuesday, July 28, in Seattle.

Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Fever Break Numerous Records in 123-88 Win Over Sun was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Two people, a man and a woman, posing together and smiling. The man is wearing a black shirt and the woman is wearing an Argentina jersey.

Drakes Spoils Sexyy Red With Red Birkin Bag After World Cup Final Link-Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye

Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West Hosts The "Cruel Summer" Presentation - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Kid Cudi & Kanye West Working On Friendship

Hip-Hop Wired
A collage of four images: 1) Two men in suits holding a trophy, 2) Three men in suits walking on a gold-colored stage, 3) A group of people celebrating a sports victory, 4) A man in a red tie and suit holding a trophy.

Donald Trump Made An Absolute Fool Out of Himself During Spain's World Cup Celebration

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Zendaya Bashfully Confirms Marriage To Tom Holland While Turning Down Fan’s Proposal: ‘You’re Too Late!’

Comments
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive Clip: A Lumped-Up Kanan Tells Jarita There Is No Need To Worry

Comments
42 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Baddie Goooaaaallllls! MORE Sporty Stunners, International It-Girlies & Global Glambassadors Who Slayed For Their Country At The 2026 World Cup

Comments
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  T.E. Thomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close