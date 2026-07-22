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IMPD: Infant Death Leads to Murder Charge

An Indianapolis man faces a preliminary murder charge following the death of an infant, according to Indianapolis police.

Published on July 22, 2026
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Headshot of a young Black man with a serious expression, wearing a green shirt.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces a preliminary murder charge following the death of an infant.

IMPD officers responded July 18th to an unresponsive infant on Station Street near East 38th in Indianapolis. Medics rushed the baby to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died on Tuesday.

Court documents show 28-year-old Curtis Jenkins told police the baby overheated in a car without working air conditioning. He claims he tried giving her water before calling 911 when she was not breathing well.

Hospital employees found the infant suffered from three separate brain bleeds and broken ribs.

Police say video footage shows Jenkins yelling at the crying baby alongside sounds of smacking and physical distress. Video also shows Jenskins carrying the infant out of an apartment.

Jenkins denies injuring the child. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

IMPD: Infant Death Leads to Murder Charge was originally published on wibc.com

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