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Jalen Hurts Lands at No. 56 on NFL’s Top 100, Extending His Run Among League’s Elite

Jalen Hurts has once again secured a place among the NFL’s most respected players, coming in at No. 56 on the league’s Top 100 Players of 2026 list as voted on by his peers.

The ranking marks Hurts’ fourth straight appearance on the annual list and reinforces his standing as one of the Eagles’ defining figures entering the new season. He was previously ranked No. 3 in 2023, No. 15 in 2024, and No. 19 in 2025, following his Super Bowl LIX MVP campaign.

Hurts is the first Eagles player to be revealed on this year’s Top 100 countdown.

The new ranking comes after a highly productive 2025 season in which Hurts threw for a career-best 25 touchdowns and 3,224 yards while tossing just six interceptions. He also added 421 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, continuing to show the dual-threat style that has made him one of the most difficult quarterbacks in the league to defend.

According to the Eagles, Hurts also earned his third Pro Bowl selection and joined Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the only active NFL players since 2000 to post at least 30 total touchdowns in four consecutive seasons.

While No. 56 may appear lower than Hurts’ recent placements, the ranking still reflects sustained league-wide respect for a quarterback who remains central to Philadelphia’s championship ambitions. As training camp approaches, Hurts enters 2026 not as a surprise contender, but as a proven franchise cornerstone still firmly in the NFL’s upper tier.

Jalen Hurts Lands at No. 56 on NFL’s Top 100 was originally published on rnbphilly.com