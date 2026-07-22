Listen Live
Close
Local

Jalen Hurts Lands at No. 56 on NFL’s Top 100

Published on July 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philadelphia Eagles OTA Offseason Workouts
Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Jalen Hurts Lands at No. 56 on NFL’s Top 100, Extending His Run Among League’s Elite

Jalen Hurts has once again secured a place among the NFL’s most respected players, coming in at No. 56 on the league’s Top 100 Players of 2026 list as voted on by his peers.

The ranking marks Hurts’ fourth straight appearance on the annual list and reinforces his standing as one of the Eagles’ defining figures entering the new season. He was previously ranked No. 3 in 2023, No. 15 in 2024, and No. 19 in 2025, following his Super Bowl LIX MVP campaign.

Hurts is the first Eagles player to be revealed on this year’s Top 100 countdown.

The new ranking comes after a highly productive 2025 season in which Hurts threw for a career-best 25 touchdowns and 3,224 yards while tossing just six interceptions. He also added 421 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, continuing to show the dual-threat style that has made him one of the most difficult quarterbacks in the league to defend.

According to the Eagles, Hurts also earned his third Pro Bowl selection and joined Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the only active NFL players since 2000 to post at least 30 total touchdowns in four consecutive seasons.

While No. 56 may appear lower than Hurts’ recent placements, the ranking still reflects sustained league-wide respect for a quarterback who remains central to Philadelphia’s championship ambitions. As training camp approaches, Hurts enters 2026 not as a surprise contender, but as a proven franchise cornerstone still firmly in the NFL’s upper tier.

Jalen Hurts Lands at No. 56 on NFL’s Top 100 was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Two people, a man and a woman, posing together and smiling. The man is wearing a black shirt and the woman is wearing an Argentina jersey.

Drakes Spoils Sexyy Red With Red Birkin Bag After World Cup Final Link-Up

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye

Cardi B Spotted Having Dinner With Soccer Player Maduka Okoye

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West Hosts The "Cruel Summer" Presentation - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Kid Cudi & Kanye West Working On Friendship

Hip-Hop Wired
A collage of four images: 1) Two men in suits holding a trophy, 2) Three men in suits walking on a gold-colored stage, 3) A group of people celebrating a sports victory, 4) A man in a red tie and suit holding a trophy.

Donald Trump Made An Absolute Fool Out of Himself During Spain's World Cup Celebration

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Zendaya Bashfully Confirms Marriage To Tom Holland While Turning Down Fan’s Proposal: ‘You’re Too Late!’

Comments
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive Clip: A Lumped-Up Kanan Tells Jarita There Is No Need To Worry

Comments
42 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Baddie Goooaaaallllls! MORE Sporty Stunners, International It-Girlies & Global Glambassadors Who Slayed For Their Country At The 2026 World Cup

Comments
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  T.E. Thomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close