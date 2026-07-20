Right Or Wrong? Mom Murders Man Hiding Under Daughter's Bed
Right Or Wrong? Mom Murders Man Hiding Under Daughter's Bed
It’s generally understood that most parents will go the distance in order to protect their children, but is there ever an example of going too far?
That’s the question many are debating over in response to a recent murder in Memphis where a mom fatally shot a 20-year-old adult man who she found hiding under the bed of her 13-year-old daughter.
RELATED: A Fatal Feud Between Mother And Son Garners Split Reactions
According to Action 5 News, 36-year-old Kendra Scott is being held on a $100,000 bond after appearing in court earlier today (July 20) to determine her fate in the July 16 shooting. Scott however seems to show no remorse, as the affidavit states she told Memphis police that she, in quote, “did what I had to do.” She’s being charged with first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Police arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive man, later identified as Rodderius Morton, laid out on the front yard with a gunshot wound to the back of his head as stated in the affidavit.
Read more on what sparked this gruesome outcome below, via PEOPLE:
“Police spoke to a juvenile who was allegedly in the home at the time of the incident.
The juvenile, whose name has not been released, told police that they had invited Morton into the home at about 1:20 or 1:30 a.m., per the affidavit.
The juvenile then told police that Scott arrived home and began yelling, ‘Who’s at my house?’
The juvenile told police that they were afraid of Scott, who had a gun in her hand and had previously said that if she ‘sees a boy in my house I will put a hole in his ass,’ per the affidavit.
The juvenile said Scott then discovered Morton hiding under the juvenile’s bed.
The juvenile went on to say that Morton gathered his things and left the home, at which point they heard a gunshot.”
“One of the key questions in this case will be whether anyone could act rationally in this circumstance,” says Scott’s attorney, Blake Ballin, and it’s what many are asking themselves in determining the circumstances. Could any parent be expected to respond to a home intruder, let alone a potential pedophile, with anything other than blind rage? Then again, is murder simply a one-size-fits-all crime?
See what social media is saying below about this case that has many split on what’s right and who’s wrong:
1. it shouldn’t be this much discourse behind that memphis case and if you disagree with the mom don’t have kids.
via @maiyajambalaya
2. This arrest doesn’t make Memphis “safer”, Memphis is in Shelby County which has 2x the rate of child sex abuse victims than the national average. He was found under the minor’s bed. If the mom didn’t arrive, what would have been the outcome?
via @femceetv
3. I almost certainly would have shot hm in a similar situation. What was he doing in the child’s room to start with?
via @WUrtel92492
4. The daughter is 13 and invited the guy into the house. He was hiding cause he knew he should not have been there. I don’t know about the mom shooting him in the back of the head when he was on the porch leaving. Not really sure if she had the right at that point. That’s if all I have read is true by the way. Never know with the Memphis news coverage.
via @bknurs
5. FREE KENDRA SCOTT! She did nothing wrong! That girl just proved that she needs her mother to protect her
via @AntoVoidance
6. Kendra scott wasnt wrong.
via @ElysetheeeKing
7. Free Kendra Scott there is no reason why a 20 year-old man is hiding under a 13 year-old bed. that is grooming that is manipulation that is child abuse that is him being a fucking predator. She did right by her baby.
via @sauvamemte
8. Kendra Scott Who Shot That 20 Year Old Man In Her 13 Year Old Daughter’s Room. She Not Wrong But She Not Right Either.
You Don’t Shoot Someone in The Back of The Head WALKING AWAY From You. It’s No Longer Self Defense OR Life Danger.
BLACK PEOPLE Think Before Killing
via @BecLifeMatters
9. Kendra Scott protected her daughter and other children getting rid of that pedophile!! Free her!
via @WorkTingzzz
10. As bad as this is she got locked up because he was in the yard leaving and she got him in the back of the head, at the point he was leaving he was no longer a threat.
via @leewatson904
Right Or Wrong? Mom Murders Man Hiding Under Daughter's Bed was originally published on blackamericaweb.com