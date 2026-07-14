Listen Live
Close
Local

NC Reports 240 Cyclosporiasis Cases: How to Stay Safe

NC Reports 240 ‘Explosive’ Cyclosporiasis Cases: How to Stay Safe

North Carolina has reported 240 cases of cyclosporiasis. Learn the symptoms, how it spreads and what you can do to protect yourself.

Published on July 14, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Grocery Shopping And Retail Life At A Shopping Center
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

North Carolina has reported 240 cases of cyclosporiasis since May 1, prompting state and federal health officials to investigate where the foodborne illness is coming from.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite called Cyclospora. Referred to as the “explosive diarrhea virus,” people become infected after eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water.

In past outbreaks, fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs have often been the source, but investigators have not identified the cause of North Carolina’s recent cases.

The illness can make people feel miserable. Symptoms usually begin about a week after eating contaminated food and often include explosive, watery diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, nausea, bloating, loss of appetite and extreme fatigue. Because the diarrhea can be frequent and severe, dehydration is also a major concern, especially for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Some people also develop headaches, body aches or a low-grade fever.

Without treatment, symptoms can last for several weeks or even come and go for a month or longer. Doctors can prescribe antibiotics that are effective against the parasite.

Health officials say the illness does not usually spread directly from one person to another. Instead, the parasite must spend time in the environment before it becomes infectious, making contaminated food or water the most common way people get sick.

To lower your risk, health experts recommend:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water before preparing or eating food.
  • Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running water before eating or cooking them.
  • Peel produce when possible and remove the outer leaves from lettuce and cabbage.
  • Keep raw produce separate from raw meat and seafood to avoid cross-contamination.
  • Drink safe, treated water, especially while traveling.

Anyone with explosive diarrhea lasting more than a couple of days, signs of dehydration or severe stomach pain should contact a health care provider.

Investigators continue working to identify the source and prevent more North Carolinians from becoming sick.

NC Reports 240 ‘Explosive’ Cyclosporiasis Cases: How to Stay Safe was originally published on foxync.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

"The Impact Atlanta" Season Two Premiere

Gloss Up’s Team Shuts Down Foot Amputation Rumors Amid Car Accident

Hip-Hop Wired
Brazil v Norway: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026

Reasonable Pout: JAŸ-Z Fans Didn’t Hold Back After Yankee Stadium Chaos

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Returns To The White House After Spending Holidays In Florida

Donald Trump's Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA: APR 16 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Heat at Bulls

The Heat Was On: Bam Adebayo Reportedly Blessed Tyler Herro With A Fade In Las Vegas

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comments
18:56
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

Cupid Is Still The King of The Line Dance

Comments
Rick Ross
97.9 The Beat Featured Artists  |  bigbink

WIN RICK ROSS TICKETS ALL WEEKEND ON THE BEAT

Comments
Entertainment  |  Danielle Canada

‘The Next Move’: Olandria, Jordan Chiles, Cari Champion & More Stars Announced As Guests On Questlove’s New Talk Show [Exclusive] – Page 4

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close