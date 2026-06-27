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WIN RICK ROSS TICKETS ALL WEEKEND ON THE BEAT

Rick Ross Is Bringing An Orchestra To The DFDUB And We Got Tickets - Loisteb To Win Every Hour

Published on June 27, 2026
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  • Rick Ross performs with a full symphony orchestra in Dallas on August 22nd.
  • 97.9 The Beat is holding exclusive ticket giveaways for this highly anticipated event.
  • Winners get a chance to upgrade their seats and meet Rick Ross backstage.
Rick Ross
Source: Apple / apple

Get ready, Dallas! Hip-hop icon Rick Ross is bringing an unforgettable, high-energy musical experience to the DFW metroplex. The “Biggest Boss” is completely redefining his legendary catalog by performing live alongside a massive, full symphony orchestra. Fans will get to hear multi-platinum, street-certified anthems like “Hustlin’,” “B.M.F.,” and “Stay Schemin'” elevated by booming live brass, sweeping classical violins, dramatic percussion, and cinematic orchestral arrangements. It promises to be an absolute masterpiece of a performance, seamlessly blending raw hip-hop power with classical majesty.
This historic cultural event officially takes place on Saturday, August 22nd, at the spectacular, world-class Winspear Opera House in the heart of Dallas, Texas. Tickets for this exclusive, highly anticipated evening are easily the hottest commodity in the entire state right now. If you want to secure your entry into this monumental show, you need to keep your radio dial locked strictly to 97.9 The Beat. The legendary radio station has officially locked down the city, holding exclusive control over the ticket inventory. You cannot buy these tickets anywhere else. [1, 2]


Winning your way into the building is simple, but it requires a quick trigger finger on your phone. The Beat is launching a massive on-air ticket takeover across the metroplex. Listeners just have to keep their radios turned up and their ears open for the exact moment Rick Ross takes over the station’s airwaves. When the Boss commands the microphone, that is your ultimate cue to act fast. Call the station hotline immediately, because if you are lucky enough to be caller number nine, you win a free pair of concert tickets instantly.

BE CALLER 9 AT 1 844 787 1979

CONTEST TIMES:  

Saturday:10a,1p, 3p, 7p,8p

Sunday:11a,12p, 2p,4p,7p


The winning does not even stop there. Every single on-air ticket winner automatically qualifies for a massive grand prize upgrade. Not only do you get into the show, but you also put yourself in the running for premium, upgraded seats closer to the stage, plus an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime Meet & Greet experience with Rick Ross himself.

SOUTH DALLAS WILL BE ON FIRE – AUGUST 22 AT WINSPEAR OPERA HOUSE IN DALLAS TX.

PLUS IF YOU WIN TICKETS YOU ALSO GET A CHANCE TO GET AN SEAT UPGRADE TO BE CLOSER TO ALL THE ACTIVITES FROM THIS EXPREIENCE!!!!!!


Nobody moves the culture or rewards their loyal listeners quite like 97.9 The Beat. They have once again solidified their status as the absolute champion of major concert access in North Texas. Truly, nobody gives away more free tickets in the entire Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex than The Beat. Set your reminders, program the station hotline into your speed dial, and keep it locked to 97.9 The Beat to win your way into the most spectacular concert event of the summer.



This event is set to be a landmark moment for the Dallas music scene, showcasing the versatility and grand scale of Rick Ross’s music. Make sure to stay tuned and follow US @979thebeat ot Thebeatdfw.com for any last-minute updates or additional contest details. This is an WEEKEND you definitely do not want to miss.

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