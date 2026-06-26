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Cupid Is Still The King of The Line Dance

Published on June 26, 2026
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A smiling man wearing a red Yankees cap and sunglasses, holding a microphone and speaking into it against a red backdrop with the text "CUPID THE INTERVIEW" and "THE MORNING HUSTLE".
Source: reach media / other

Cupid Talks Line Dance Legacy, “The Voice” Drama, and New Single on The Morning Hustle

Line dance king Cupid stopped by The Morning Hustle for a conversation packed with culture, music, and a few surprises. Cupid reflected on the song that soundtracks every cookout, wedding, and family reunion. Dropping in 2007, the Cupid Shuffle is turning 20 next year and still gets new generations moving. As he put it, folks were ready for something fresh after years of the Electric Slide. Cupid pushed back on people who forget he can actually sing. He’s recorded R&B records over the years, but he embraces his lane. “If people gonna put me in the box, I figure I own the box,” he said.



He kept it real about his time on NBC’s The Voice. Producers had him sing the Cupid Shuffle, no chairs turned, and he believes ownership of the song played a role in him not advancing. The whole situation left him heated. Then, he pulled the curtain back on real rivalries between line dance crews. Groups rep different bandanas, battle head-to-head, and sometimes things spill over into actual fights before crews split into new factions.


Back in 2007, Cupid joined Steve Harvey and 17,000 people at Atlanta’s Ebony Black Family Reunion, dancing the Cupid Shuffle for eight straight minutes to set a Guinness World Record—all for the culture. Cupid introduced “Giddy Up,” which he calls Flex’s little brother. The steps stay simple for the “dancing impaired,” but this time he’s showing off his vocals. It’s out now on all streaming platforms.

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Cupid Is Still The King of The Line Dance was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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