Mo’Nique Celebrates Baltimore Roots, Comedy Legacy And the Women Who Opened Doors

Source: Rap Attack Official / Rap Attack

Oscar-winning comedian and Baltimore native Mo’Nique reflected on her hometown roots, 35-year career and commitment to honoring Black women in comedy during an interview with 92Q’s Rap Attack.

Joined by pioneering comedian Sylvia T. Morrison, Mo’Nique explained that her signature “Hey, baby” greeting came from Rhonda Bell, a Baltimore boutique owner who used affectionate words to make strangers feel like family.

Mo’Nique said her love for performing remains strong decades into her career. She still gets butterflies before shows and wants every audience to leave feeling fulfilled. Becoming a grandmother has also given her new motivation, especially when her granddaughter asks to watch “Grandma” on television.

Much of the conversation focused on Morrison’s groundbreaking career. Morrison recalled hosting a 1979 roast for Muhammad Ali after Richard Pryor canceled. That performance led Garrett Morris to introduce her to “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, opening the door for her to contribute to the show.

Mo’Nique argued that Morrison’s role in comedy history has not received proper recognition. She praised Morrison and other Black female comedians whose work helped create opportunities for later generations.

“We stand on her shoulders,” Mo’Nique said, urging audiences to celebrate pioneers while they are still alive.

Mo’Nique also described stand-up comedy as “medicine to the world,” saying laughter remains healing. She praised performers who successfully moved from social media to live stages but noted that stand-up requires performers to connect with audiences in real time.

When asked what historical figure she would like to portray, Mo’Nique named Hattie McDaniel, saying the Oscar winner never received her full recognition.

Her advice to aspiring Baltimore comedians was simple: remain consistent, take every opportunity to perform and create space for others.

“If you want it, go get it,” she said. “That’s how it starts.”

✕

Mo’Nique Celebrates Baltimore Roots, Comedy Legacy And the Women Who Opened Doors was originally published on 92q.com