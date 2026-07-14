Taco Bell Under Investigation as Cyclospora Outbreak Expands

Joshua Blanchard

Taco Bell Investigated Amid Expanding Cyclospora Outbreak Linked to Fresh Produce

Taco Bell is being examined as part of a growing investigation into a multistate outbreak of cyclospora, a parasitic illness believed to be associated with contaminated fresh produce.

According to a report from The Washington Post, state and federal health officials are exploring whether the fast-food chain may have a connection to the outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite.

Last week, several Taco Bell restaurants in Michigan posted notices informing customers that they had temporarily stopped serving lettuce, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, and guacamole due to a nationwide produce recall.

Michigan has experienced a significant rise in cases, with health authorities reporting 2,640 infections as of Monday. By comparison, the state typically records only around 50 cases annually.

Cyclosporiasis develops after consuming food or water contaminated with the Cyclospora parasite. Common symptoms include watery diarrhea, severe or explosive bowel movements, abdominal cramps, bloating, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and a mild fever. While the illness can be extremely unpleasant, it is rarely life-threatening.

Health officials have also reported increases in infections across several other states, including Illinois, Virginia, Ohio, and New York.

The decision by Taco Bell to temporarily remove several fresh ingredients from its menu has been described as a precautionary measure while investigators work to determine the source of the contamination. Some people diagnosed with the illness reported eating at Taco Bell before becoming sick, while others had not, suggesting the outbreak is not limited to a single restaurant chain.

The Independent has reached out to Taco Bell for comment.

According to the latest figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 843 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported across 31 states since May. The outbreak has resulted in 86 hospitalizations, with no deaths reported.

Taco Bell Under Investigation as Cyclospora Outbreak Expands Across Multiple States was originally published on 92q.com