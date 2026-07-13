Sneak Treat: Angel Reese Is Pretty In Pink With New Reebok Shoe

Reebok

Basketball star Angel Reese is one of the most vibrant players on the court, already deemed a WNBA All-Star three times over since beginning her pro career back in 2024.

As she ushers into the signature shoe lane courtesy of Reebok, a new colorway will soon be hitting shelves that not only reflects how bright her future is but also pays tribute to her adapted nickname since joining the Atlanta Dream roster.

RELATED: Big Sis Energy: An Emotional Angel Reese Watches Her Brother’s 2nd-Ever NBA Game

Dubbed the “ATL Barbie” by adoring fans, Reese chose to match the design for her debut basketball shoe, the Angel Reese 1, in a fitting hue described as “Expressive Pink.” The silhouette packs a simple design with intricate detailing, the upper constructed from a synthetic exoskeleton with textile underlays. The bright coloway takes over majority of the visible surface, save for logo branding on the tongue, side panels and an ERS Lite Supercritical sockliner insole all in black. The rubber outsole adds a further hint of abstract detail, which gives the overall design story a lifestyle appeal in addition to performance.

Speaking of performance, any Atlanta Dream fans paying close attention to last month’s game against Toronto Tempo might’ve spotted Reese balling in these as she assured ATL had enough possessions to pull off the win. That game specifically saw the 24-year-old power forward tally 15 points and 17 rebounds, 11 of those being on the offensive end and resulting in a tie for second-most in a single WNBA game.

You’ll be able to get fly like the ATL Barbie when the Reebok x Angel Reese 1 “Expressive Pink” hits select retailers and online beginning this Friday (July 17) for $135 USD. More pics below: