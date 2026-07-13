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Dunkin’ Awards $125,000 in Scholarships to 50 Students

Dunkin’ Awards $125,000 in Scholarships to 50 Students Across the DMV

Published on July 13, 2026
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HHS Secretary RFK Jr Calls Out Dunkin Donuts On Safety Of Sugary Food Offerings
Justin Sullivan

Dunkin’ Awards $125,000 in Scholarships to 50 DMV Students

Dunkin’ and its DMV-area franchisees have awarded $125,000 in scholarships to 50 high school seniors and college students across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia through the company’s fifth annual Dunkin’ DMV Regional Scholarship Program.

The recipients were selected from a competitive pool of more than 3,200 applicants. Each student will receive a $2,500 scholarship to attend an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school during the Fall 2026 academic year.

The scholarship program was open to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students, as well as graduating high school seniors. Recipients were chosen based on academic achievement, leadership, and their commitment to their schools and local communities.

“The Dunkin’ DMV Regional Scholarship Program reflects our continued commitment to supporting students as they pursue higher education and prepare for their futures,” said Jamie Struwe, Dunkin’ Senior Field Marketing Manager. “Our local franchisees are proud to invest in the next generation by helping students achieve their goals and create new opportunities for success. Through this program, we’re honored to give back to the communities that have supported us for so many years.”

Founded in 2021 by Dunkin’s DMV-area franchisees, the scholarship program has now awarded $600,000 in scholarships to 240 students throughout the region.

Dunkin’ Awards $125,000 in Scholarships to 50 Students Across the DMV was originally published on 92q.com

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