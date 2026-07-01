Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Karamo Brown Confirmed He Is Dating Jussie Smollett

On To The Next One: After Calling off Engagement Jussie Smollett Steps Out With Karamo Brown

Published on July 1, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Karamo Brown Confirmed He Is Dating Jussie Smollett
Getty Images / Jussie Smollett / Karamo Brown

Love is not dead for former Empire star Jussie Smollett. The actor/musician was spotted with former Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, and according to TMZ, they are dating.

Smollett and Brown were spotted out together in Los Angeles on Monday, and according to the celebrity gossip site, they made a whole day of the outing by exploring the city, going for a hike at Runyon Canyon, running errands, and going to lunch with Brown’s mother.

Smollett’s new romance began just under a month after he ended his engagement to actor Jabari Redd, whom he met on the set of his film The Lost Holiday, which he also directed. Smollett proposed to Redd last June.

Complex reports indicate a history between Smollett and Brown, suggesting that their attraction was already present.

Per Complex:

The new couple comes with a bit of history. In 2018, Smollett presented Brown with the HRC Visibility Award at the 21st Annual HRC Houston Gala, calling him “My dear friend, my brother, my comrade.” At the time, Brown was in a relationship with his longtime partner Ian Jordan, who Smollett shouted out in the speech. Also in the opening remarks, Smollett shared that Brown would help him tape auditions, as the two lived in the same Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

“Hold your friends closely and help your friends,” the actor said.

Brown later confirmed he is dating Smollett during an interview on the Reality With The King podcast.

This latest news about Smollett’s love life comes after his most recent music performance at the LGBTQIA+ Harlem Pride event.

Spoiler alert, he is getting cooked online for his performance.

Well, we want to congratulate Smollett on finding love again. You can also see reactions to his new boo and that struggle performance below.

On To The Next One: After Calling off Engagement Jussie Smollett Steps Out With Karamo Brown was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

BRITAIN-US-MUSIC-CRIME-COURT

Chris Brown Ordered To Pay Housekeeper $13 Million Over Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny

Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Beasley, Ed Davis Named In Federal NBA Gambling Probe

Hip-Hop Wired
Druski 2026 BET Awards

Chris Rock Crowns Druski As Best BET Awards Host Ever

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

White Minnesota Couple Attacking Somali Home Shoppers Is What True Trump Derangement Syndrome Looks Like

Comments
12 Items
Politics  |  Tron Snow

Donald Trump Clowned After Comparing Throwback Photo To Barack Obama’s Iconic Pic

Comments
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

Jake Lang Tried To Protest Black People At The BET Awards

Comments
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Marsau Scott Speaks Out After Arrest For Assault & Harassment

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close