Listen Live
Close
Local

Baltimore Ravens Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Ravens To Open 2026 Preseason Against Philadelphia Eagles

Published on July 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
Source: G Fiume / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens will play three preseason games ahead of the 2026 NFL season, including two matchups at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore will open its preseason schedule at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Ravens will then travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. It will be Baltimore’s only road game of the preseason.

The team will return home for its preseason finale against the Washington Commanders on Friday, Aug. 28. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The preseason slate will give Ravens coaches an opportunity to evaluate the roster before the regular season begins. Established players will use the games to prepare for the season, while rookies, new additions and players competing for roster spots will look to make an impression.

Baltimore Ravens 2026 Preseason Schedule

Preseason Week 1
Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens
Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Preseason Week 2
Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings
Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.

Preseason Week 3
Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens
Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

Ravens To Open 2026 Preseason Against Philadelphia Eagles was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

President Trump Returns To The White House After Spending Holidays In Florida

Donald Trump's Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA: APR 16 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Heat at Bulls

The Heat Was On: Bam Adebayo Reportedly Blessed Tyler Herro With A Fade In Las Vegas

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a dark outfit and hat performing on a dimly lit stage, with spotlights and a microphone stand visible.

JAŸ-Z Sports Fresh Haircut To Rock Yankee Stadium. Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
A smiling woman with long dark hair wearing a green jacket stands in front of a glass building.

Tone Deaf Achievement Unlocked: After Sacking 3,200 Employees, XBOX Ceo Asha Sharma Joins U.S. Government Task Force For Employment

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments
15 Items
Celebrity  |  Tron Snow

On To The Next One: After Calling off Engagement Jussie Smollett Steps Out With Karamo Brown

Comments
Crete is cloaked by Saharan dust storm
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

DFW, Don’t Let This African Dust Catch You Slippin’

Comments
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

Dallas 2026 FIFA World Cup Transportation Plan

Comments
18:56
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

Cupid Is Still The King of The Line Dance

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close