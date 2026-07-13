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Druski Set for Bottle Signing Event in South Philadelphia

Internet comedian and entertainer Druski is set to make a stop in Philadelphia for a Taylor’s Port bottle signing event in South Philly, giving fans a chance to see one of social media’s most recognizable personalities up close.

According to the event details provided, Druski will appear at ACME, 1901 Johnston Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. for the signing.

Druski posted a flyer on his Instagram account captioning “PHILLY 🔥 TODAY 🔥 PULLUP 🔥🔥🔥”.

The appearance is expected to draw strong interest from fans in the city, where celebrity pop-ups and limited-time promotional events often generate long lines and heavy foot traffic. With Druski’s massive online following and crossover fame in music, comedy, and brand collaborations, the event could become a notable weekend stop for supporters hoping to meet him in person.

While additional event logistics were not immediately available, attendees will likely want to arrive early given the potential turnout.

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Druski has built a national profile through viral comedy videos, celebrity collaborations, and appearances alongside some of the biggest names in hip-hop and sports. His Philadelphia stop adds another local moment to the city’s busy calendar of promotional events and fan meet-and-greets.

Fans planning to attend should be prepared for crowds and check with the store or event organizers for any last-minute updates regarding entry, line procedures, or product availability

Druski Set for Bottle Signing Event in South Philadelphia was originally published on rnbphilly.com