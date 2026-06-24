Source: Rendering by RODEOHOUSTON / Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Announces New Agricultural Complex Along Highway 288

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Wednesday plans for a new livestock and agricultural complex along Highway 288, marking the largest single facilities investment in the organization’s more than 90-year history.

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The multiyear project will add an additional 1 million square feet of space to support Texas youth, agriculture, education and a world-class event. RODEOHOUSTON said construction will span several years, with the goal of welcoming guests in time for the 2029 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“For nearly a century, this organization has existed to support the students, exhibitors and families who make this event possible,” Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said. “This represents the largest investment in Rodeo history and a profound commitment to the future of our event, educational opportunities and agriculture.”

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The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will remain at Reliant Park, where it has been located for more than 65 years. The new complex is designed to complement, not replace, RODEOHOUSTON’s existing operations and support year-round mission-driven events.

During the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the new complex will host all horse show competitions, some livestock shows, junior and open breeding shows, archery competitions, agricultural mechanics, commercial auctions and educational contests, including 4-H and intercollegiate programming. Some livestock events will continue to be held at Reliant Center.

Source: Rendering by RODEOHOUSTON / Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

In the off-season, the facility will support educational programming, committee meetings, fundraisers, auctions and galas. RODEOHOUSTON said the project will also create a dedicated year-round space for agricultural, youth and Western heritage programming that supports exhibitors, volunteers and partnerships with agricultural education organizations.

The facility is being designed with animal exhibitors in mind. According to RODEOHOUSTON, it will reduce travel distances and wait times during move-in and move-out, expand gathering areas for families and friends and provide modern, climate-controlled facilities for livestock and equine events year-round.

“For more than two decades Reliant Arena has been at the heart of our horse and livestock show operations,” Wesley Sinor, chairman of the board of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said. “But as the facility where we host many of these events has reached the end of its useful life, it’s been clear that we need to act.”

The project comes as the organization and its more than 36,000 volunteers prepare for the rodeo’s centennial in 2032. RODEOHOUSTON called the project the first step in a bold, long-term vision for the future.

Source: Rendering by RODEOHOUSTON / Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

“This investment is another strong example of Houston standing as a premier destination for agriculture, education and world-class events,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire said. “It expands educational opportunities for young people, strengthens our city’s reputation, and does so without placing any burden on taxpayers.”

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said the new complex will enhance Houston’s position as a leader in agriculture and education while creating year-round opportunities for families and young people in Harris County.

More information about the project is expected to be shared this fall, including plans for a groundbreaking ceremony slated for late 2026.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Announces New Agricultural Complex Along Highway 288 was originally published on 93qcountry.com