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Karmelo Anthony Brings In New Legal Team for Appeal

A group of high-profile attorneys says it's taking a fresh look at Anthony's murder conviction and sentence.

Published on June 23, 2026
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Karmelo Anthony Trial Day 2
Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The legal battle surrounding Karmelo Anthony is far from over.

Less than two weeks after a Collin County jury convicted Anthony of murder and sentenced him to 35 years in prison, a new team of high-profile attorneys has stepped in to handle his appeal at no cost.

TRENDING: Karmelo Anthony Appeals Murder Conviction

Anthony, now 19, was found guilty in the April 2025 stabbing death of Frisco teenager Austin Metcalf during a track meet. Throughout the case, Anthony maintained that he acted in self-defense. Following the verdict, prosecutors said justice had been served, while Anthony quickly filed notice that he planned to appeal.

Now, a legal team that includes former prosecutor Russell Wilson, Innocence Project of Texas director Michael Ware, Texas NAACP President Gary Bledsoe, attorneys from Ben Crump Law, and several North Texas defense attorneys says it will conduct a fresh, independent review of the trial.

TRENDING: Jury Finds Karmelo Anthony GUILTY In Austin Metcalf Death

So what does that mean?

In simple terms, the attorneys are looking to see if any legal mistakes were made during the trial that could have affected the outcome. Their review could include examining what evidence was allowed in court, how jurors were instructed on the law, and whether courtroom procedures were properly followed.

TRENDING: Celebs React to Karmelo Anthony Verdict

The team has not announced specific arguments it plans to make on appeal. However, attorneys say their goal is to identify any reversible errors that could potentially lead to a new trial, a reduced sentence, or other legal relief.

The appeal process is expected to take months and could continue well into next year. In the meantime, Anthony remains in prison serving his 35-year sentence while the courts review the case.

TRENDING: Metcalf Family Responds to Karmelo Anthony’s 35-Year Sentence

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