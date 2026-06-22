Listen Live
Close
Trending
Dallas Mavericks Get A New Head Coach Read Full Story →
News

Atlanta Cops Search For 2 Women Who Drugged & Robbed Man

Atlanta Cops Searching For 2 Women Who Drugged & Robbed Man Of Watches

Police in Atlanta are searching for two women who reportedly drugged and robbed a man of $25,000 in timepieces.

Published on June 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two people, one wearing an orange outfit and the other wearing a green outfit, standing in a hallway.

Police in Atlanta are investigating an incident and are searching for a pair of women who reportedly drugged and robbed a man of expensive goods. According to the report, the man met the suspects in Atlanta and then invited them back to his Buckhead home, where they reportedly drugged him and stole watches at a value of over $25,000.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the unnamed victim filed a larceny report on June 4 and offered his account of what happened. The man met the two women near his home, apparently inviting them back to his place in Buckhead. From there, the man claims the pair drugged him as he woke up from slumber and discovered that he had been robbed.

The Atlanta Police Department, employing its anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line, is offering up to $5,000 for the arrest of the suspects. The APD says tips can be submitted by calling the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477, visiting http://www.stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips app, or texting CSGA to 738477. 

Photo: APD/Getty

Atlanta Cops Searching For 2 Women Who Drugged & Robbed Man Of Watches was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A pair of white sneakers with blue and orange accents, featuring the "NYC" logo and the number "26" printed on the sides.

Nike’s New Air Force 1 Low Pays Homage To The New York Knicks

Hip-Hop Wired
FRANCE-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-ANNIVERSARY-VERSAILLES

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-AWARD-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET

JT Reflects On “Act Up” Turning 8 Years Old, Says It Feels Like Yesterday

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
12 Items
Politics  |  Christopher Smith

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Juice, Water, Diapers: Why Do Black Children Keep Getting Killed Over Cheap Products?

Comments
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  tethomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments
9 Items
Entertainment  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Ubisoft Co-Founder Claude Guillemot Killed In Plane Crash

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Backstage Baby! Rihanna Gives Fans A Rare Glimpse At Beautiful Baby Rocki During Her ‘EE72’ Cover Shoot

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close