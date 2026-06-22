Listen Live
Close
Trending
Dallas Mavericks Get A New Head Coach Read Full Story →
Sports

Serena Williams To Play At Wimbledon In Women's Singles

Serena Williams To Return To Tennis Court In Singles Play At Wimbledon

Serena Williams, 44, has been away from the singles play portion of tennis for nearly three years, but will return at Wimbledon on this June.

Published on June 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HSBC Championships - Day Five

Serena Williams stepped away from the court in September 2022 following that year’s US Open, although she has since announced her return. Nearly four years later, Serena Williams will engage in singles play at this year’s Wimbledon and will also play doubles with her sister, Venus.

As reported by ESPN, Serena Williams, 44, retired after a dominant tennis career and embraced motherhood. However, the Williams sisters, some of the fiercest competitors in any sport, are choosing to go out on their shield despite the years under their belts.

Williams was invited by Wimbledon as a wild card entrant by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), and she accepted it shortly after it was announced she’d be joining her big sister on the court.

The eighth and last women’s singles wild-card spot was left open as Williams mulled the decision to return. Williams just played recently in a doubles match in Germany last week, but at the time, she was undecided on a return to singles play.

As explained by the outlet, wild card invitations are put to the side by organizers of the tournament and held for past Grand Slam and top-ranked players, granting them entry to tournaments and bypassing the typical qualifications.

Serena Williams is the winner of 23 Grand Slam women’s singles titles, seven of which came at Wimbledon, which she last won in 2016. Williams also owns 14 Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles alongside her sister, Venus.

Wimbledon begins on June 29.

Photo: Getty

Serena Williams To Return To Tennis Court In Singles Play At Wimbledon was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A pair of white sneakers with blue and orange accents, featuring the "NYC" logo and the number "26" printed on the sides.

Nike’s New Air Force 1 Low Pays Homage To The New York Knicks

Hip-Hop Wired
FRANCE-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-ANNIVERSARY-VERSAILLES

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-AWARD-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET

JT Reflects On “Act Up” Turning 8 Years Old, Says It Feels Like Yesterday

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Tesla Cybertruck
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Tesla Crash in Texas Sparks New Safety Concerns

Comments
ANTHONYTRIALDAY5 - Karmelo Anthony trial protest
News  |  tethomas

Karmelo Anthony Appeals Murder Conviction

Comments
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
Aerial Drone over downtown Dallas, Texas at night
Breaking News
26 Items

Breaking News

Local DFW News  |  tethomas

The Biggest Dallas News Stories Of 2026

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close