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6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree

It’s official. Well, almost. The Chicago Bears are packing their bags and heading across the state line, and Indiana couldn’t be more ready to receive them. On June 4th, the Bears’ board of directors voted to move the team to Hammond after Illinois lawmakers failed to pass an incentive bill for their planned Arlington Heights site.

Indiana lured them with a sweetheart deal backed by taxes on admissions, hotels, restaurants, and tolls and the Bears committed $2 billion of their own money to seal it.

The exact stadium site is still being finalized, but one thing is certain: they’re in our house now. And in Indiana, we have a few ground rules. And if we have a chance to poke fun we will!

Take a look below at 6 Things to Change About the Chicago Bears When They Move to Indiana – Bears Fans Won’t Agree.

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1. Pick a New Name

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“Chicago Bears” doesn’t exactly work when you’re playing in Hammond. The Hammond Hoosiers has a nice ring to it. The Indiana Wolves isn’t bad either — funny enough, that’s actually what the local high school goes by. Either way, the “Chicago” part has got to go.