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Black Music Month

12 Black Artist Songs That Became Bigger Than The Movie

12 Black Artist Songs That Became Bigger Than The Movie Soundtrack

Over the years, Black artists have created soundtrack records that became so massive people forgot they were originally tied to a film.

Published on June 11, 2026
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  • Soundtrack songs like 'I Will Always Love You' and 'Gangsta's Paradise' became massive hits, transcending their movie origins.
  • Tracks like 'Happy' and 'All The Stars' dominated playlists, with many listeners forgetting their soundtrack roots.
  • These legendary songs demonstrate the power of Black artists to create timeless music that resonates beyond the screen.
Whitney Houston, Performing In Birmingham, 1993
Source: Mirrorpix / Getty

12 Black Artist Songs That Became Bigger Than The Movie Soundtrack

Sometimes a song gets attached to a movie soundtrack… and then completely takes on a life of its own.

Over the years, Black artists have created soundtrack records that became so massive people forgot they were originally tied to a film. Some became chart-topping hits, some became cultural anthems, and others still dominate playlists decades later.

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Here are 12 songs by Black artists that became bigger than the movie soundtrack itself.

1. “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston (The Bodyguard)

At this point, many people forget this song was tied to a movie soundtrack because it became one of the biggest songs ever recorded. Whitney Houston completely transformed the song into a global classic through The Bodyguard.

RELATED STORY: Black Celebrity Birthdays in March: Icons You Should Know

2. “See You Again” – Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth (Furious 7)

Originally created as a tribute inside Furious 7, the song quickly became a worldwide anthem about loss, friendship, and remembrance. It grew far beyond the movie itself.

RELATED: 20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

3. “Happy” – Pharrell Williams (Despicable Me 2)

Pharrell created one of the biggest feel-good songs of the 2010s with “Happy.” The song became so massive worldwide that many listeners completely forgot it originated from an animated movie soundtrack.

4. “I Believe I Can Fly” – R. Kelly (Space Jam)

For an entire generation, this became the ultimate inspirational anthem. The song outgrew Space Jam and became attached to graduations, talent shows, sports moments, and pop culture in general.

5. “Independent Women Part I” – Destiny’s Child (Charlie’s Angels)

Destiny’s Child dominated the charts with this record. The song became so successful that many fans don’t even associate it with Charlie’s Angels anymore.

6. “Gangsta’s Paradise” – Coolio (Dangerous Minds)

“Gangsta’s Paradise” became one of the defining rap songs of the ’90s. While it helped promote Dangerous Minds, the song eventually became larger than the film itself.

7. “Earned It” – The Weeknd (Fifty Shades of Grey)

The Weeknd delivered one of the smoothest soundtrack hits of the 2010s with “Earned It.” The song became such a massive radio and streaming success that many fans completely forgot it originally came from the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack.

8. “Sunflower” – Swae Lee & Post Malone (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

“Sunflower” became one of the biggest streaming songs of its era. Its success reached a point where many listeners forgot it originally came from an animated superhero movie.

9. “All The Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA (Black Panther)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA helped turn the Black Panther soundtrack into a cultural event. “All The Stars” became one of the defining soundtrack songs of the modern era.

RELATED STORY: Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” Soundtracks Buick’s Latest Commercial

10. “Don’t Let Go (Love)” – En Vogue (Set It Off)

En Vogue delivered one of the smoothest soundtrack records ever with “Don’t Let Go.” The song became a permanent staple in ’90s R&B culture.

11. “Are You That Somebody?” – Aaliyah (Dr. Dolittle)

Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody?” became one of the most iconic R&B songs of the late ’90s. Produced by Timbaland, the futuristic sound and unforgettable hook helped the record completely outgrow its connection to the Dr. Dolittle soundtrack.

RELATED STORY: B-Side Bangers: Aaliyah

12. “Purple Rain” – Prince (Purple Rain)

“Purple Rain” became much bigger than the movie it came from. Prince created a song that evolved into one of the greatest and most emotional records in music history.

Movie soundtracks used to dominate music culture, and Black artists consistently delivered some of the biggest moments from those eras.

RELATED STORY: B-Side Bangers: Prince

RELATED: The Hidden Catalogue: Classic Movie Soundtracks Featuring D’Angelo

From emotional ballads to rap classics and pop anthems, these records became so successful that many fans completely forgot they were originally made for films.

And honestly, that might be the true sign of a legendary soundtrack song.

What movie soundtrack song do you think became bigger than the movie itself?

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12 Black Artist Songs That Became Bigger Than The Movie Soundtrack was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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