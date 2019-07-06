BMM Sponsored Graphic
Black Music Month: Caribbean Connection

Like its hip-hop counterpart, Dancehall is evolving. Trap beats are replacing traditional dubbing but, the raw and unfiltered lyricism continues…
06.03.19
Black Music Month: Dancehall 101

Dancehall music may have evolved in Jamaica in the late 1970s, but it didn’t hit stateside until the 1980s. By…
06.03.19
Black Music Month Countdown: No. 2 – Tupac…

June is Black Music Month, a celebration of African-American musicians, creators, innovators and influencers. For 2018, the Urban One family…
05.31.19
Black Music Month Countdown: No. 3 – The…

June is Black Music Month, a celebration of African-American musicians, creators, innovators and influencers. For 2018, the Urban One family…
05.31.19
Black Music Month Spotlight: Eminem

Born as Marshall Bruce Mathers III but known as Eminem, in 2018 he is still considered to be one of the best…
05.31.19
Black Music Month: Under The Influence Of Lil…

Over the past 10 years, it’s hard to find another rapper that has influenced hip-hop (for better or worse depending…
06.25.18
Black Music Month: Nas and His Reign On…

Why is Nas considered the goat to many? Well, with eight consecutive platinum and multi-platinum albums, over 25 million records…
05.31.19
BMM: Ladies Really Do Love Cool James…LL Cool…

James Todd Smith aka LL Cool J stepped onto the music scene in the mid 80s with his hit single,…
05.31.19
Black Music Month: Snoop Dogg

This Black Music Month we recognize the entertainment industry’s uncle, Snoop Dogg for his legendary contributions to Hip-Hop, TV &…
06.20.18
Black Music Month: 50 Cent

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 50 Cent took the rap industry by storm with the release of his album Get…
06.13.18
Black Music Month: Outkast Is The Best Rap…

From East Point, GA to world domination, rap duo Outkast changed the way we look at southern Hip Hop. André…
06.13.18
Black Music Month: Celebrating Lil Kim [Video Playlist]

Born: Kimberly Jones; New York, New York, 11 July 1977 Early in her career, Lil’ Kim, was one of the…
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Kendrick Lamar Carries The Torch

Kendrick Lamar is arguably the most influential hip-hop artist of the past 10 years. He’s a throwback in the sense…
06.12.18