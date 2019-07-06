Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Like its hip-hop counterpart, Dancehall is evolving. Trap beats are replacing traditional dubbing but, the raw and unfiltered lyricism continues…
Dancehall music may have evolved in Jamaica in the late 1970s, but it didn’t hit stateside until the 1980s. By…
June is Black Music Month, a celebration of African-American musicians, creators, innovators and influencers. For 2018, the Urban One family…
Born as Marshall Bruce Mathers III but known as Eminem, in 2018 he is still considered to be one of the best…
Over the past 10 years, it’s hard to find another rapper that has influenced hip-hop (for better or worse depending…
Why is Nas considered the goat to many? Well, with eight consecutive platinum and multi-platinum albums, over 25 million records…
James Todd Smith aka LL Cool J stepped onto the music scene in the mid 80s with his hit single,…
This Black Music Month we recognize the entertainment industry’s uncle, Snoop Dogg for his legendary contributions to Hip-Hop, TV &…
Follow The Beat On Twitter: 50 Cent took the rap industry by storm with the release of his album Get…
From East Point, GA to world domination, rap duo Outkast changed the way we look at southern Hip Hop. André…
Born: Kimberly Jones; New York, New York, 11 July 1977 Early in her career, Lil’ Kim, was one of the…
Kendrick Lamar is arguably the most influential hip-hop artist of the past 10 years. He’s a throwback in the sense…
