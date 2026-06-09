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Sleepy Trump Booed & Blamed For Knicks Game 3 NBA Finals Loss

Sleepy President Trump Booed & Blamed For Knicks Game 3 NBA Finals Loss To Spurs

The New York Knicks' 13-game playoff winning streak ended in a 115-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Published on June 9, 2026
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Well, that historic NBA playoff run by the New York Knicks has officially come to an end.

The Knicks’ 13-game winning streak ended as the San Antonio Spurs won Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The vibes were off from the beginning (especially for fans) with the announcement that President Trump would be in the Garden, creating a bubble around MSG that led to heightened security and the cancellation of watch parties.

And it showed in the Knicks’ play from tip-off, when they quickly found themselves down 7-0. It started a game of catch-up they’d play for much of the game, ending the quarter 33-22.

They showed flashes of recovery for the first time in the second quarter off the back of a set of three-pointers from Jordan Clarkson and OG Anunoby. The Knicks managed to go up 64-57 heading into the half and appeared they’d finally woken up and showed why they’d swept their way through the playoffs.

But trailing 92-91 into the fourth quarter, and it became a nail-biter with both teams missing much-needed threes.

The Knicks’ end-of-game heroics fell on the backs of Jalen Brunson and Anunoby, who each sank a three-pointer with less than 40 seconds left in the game, to get them to 113-111.

But Stephon Castle’s two free throws made it near impossible for a response as the Spurs won 115-111.

Brunson did have his best game of the series with 32 points, but it was on 11-25 shooting, with Anunoby not far behind with 28 points.

Victor Wembanyama’s 32 points were much more effective as his Spurs ruined the Knicks’ first NBA Finals game in the Garden since 1999, ending their streak. But Wemby admits that, despite the win, it wasn’t easy.

“At home, it really feels like playing six against five. Here, it feels like five against six,” Wembanyama said. “It really shows what teams are made of.”

The victory helped the Spurs avoid a 3-0 hole, which no team has ever come back from, and means they’ll force a Game 5 in San Antonio.

The Knicks, on the other hand, will have a chance to win one in front of the home crowd again in Game 4 on Wednesday and hope to take a 3-1 Finals lead.

MSG also turned into a spectacle because of Trump’s presence, and he was loudly booed when he was shown on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem.

Video suggests he even fell asleep during the game, while seated next to MSG owner Jim Dolan, but he ignored all the noise when asked about his experience.

“I mean, I thought it was amazing, actually,” Trump said. “You mean when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good. Yeah. It was certainly amazing. It was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic.”

See social media’s reaction to the game below.

Sleepy President Trump Booed & Blamed For Knicks Game 3 NBA Finals Loss To Spurs was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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