Listen Live
Close
News

63-Year-Old Dallas Woman Dies After Deadly House Fire

A woman rescued from a Dallas house fire has died from her injuries days later. An elderly man remains in critical condition following the deadly blaze.

Published on June 8, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AptExplosion_10.JPG
Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

A woman rescued from a house fire in Dallas earlier this week has died from her injuries, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

Authorities reported Saturday that 63-year-old Donna Jean Green passed away after being pulled from a burning home on June 4. Green and an elderly man were both rescued in critical condition after a heavy fire broke out at a one-story residence in the 6600 block of Starkey Street.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said they were notified on Saturday that Green had succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the blaze. The elderly man who was rescued alongside her remains hospitalized in critical condition.Three animals also died in the fire.

TRENDING: The Biggest Dallas News Stories Of 2026

Firefighters were initially dispatched to the home around 9:30 p.m. on June 4. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy flames coming from the front of the residence. After receiving reports that two people were trapped inside, firefighters immediately entered the burning structure and successfully rescued both occupants.

Crews worked for nearly an hour to bring the fire under control, with the blaze officially extinguished at 10:24 p.m. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire, and the incident remains under investigation.

The tragedy comes amid a series of significant fires across Dallas County in recent weeks. Among the most notable was a deadly explosion and fire in the Oak Cliff area that claimed multiple lives, including that of a child, raising concerns about fire safety throughout the region.

TRENDING: Deadly Explosion In Oak Cliff

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2017

Star Trek Star Nichelle Nichols' Family Wins $13 Million In Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired

Kennedy Center Told To Remove Trump's Name By June 12

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

Latto Confirms “Gimme Dat” Addresses Cardi B’s Leaked Phone Call [Video]

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Crime  |  Joe Jurado

White Man In Texas Brings AR-15 To Black Teen’s Birthday Pool Party

Comments
Families at a carnival
Local  |  Kirby Lozano

Moonlight Market and Night Festival at Griggs Park

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Block Spinnin’ & Sinnin’? #RHOA’s Drew Sidora Reveals Michael B. Jordan Is The Only Ex Who Could Still Do THIS

Comments
58:50
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Jason Weaver Is Heading Towards A New Era In Entertainment

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close