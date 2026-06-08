63-Year-Old Dallas Woman Dies After Deadly House Fire

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

A woman rescued from a house fire in Dallas earlier this week has died from her injuries, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

Authorities reported Saturday that 63-year-old Donna Jean Green passed away after being pulled from a burning home on June 4. Green and an elderly man were both rescued in critical condition after a heavy fire broke out at a one-story residence in the 6600 block of Starkey Street.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said they were notified on Saturday that Green had succumbed to the injuries she suffered in the blaze. The elderly man who was rescued alongside her remains hospitalized in critical condition.Three animals also died in the fire.

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Firefighters were initially dispatched to the home around 9:30 p.m. on June 4. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy flames coming from the front of the residence. After receiving reports that two people were trapped inside, firefighters immediately entered the burning structure and successfully rescued both occupants.

Crews worked for nearly an hour to bring the fire under control, with the blaze officially extinguished at 10:24 p.m. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire, and the incident remains under investigation.

The tragedy comes amid a series of significant fires across Dallas County in recent weeks. Among the most notable was a deadly explosion and fire in the Oak Cliff area that claimed multiple lives, including that of a child, raising concerns about fire safety throughout the region.

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