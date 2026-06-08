Red Carpet Rundown: Queen Latifah, Deborah Cox & More Shut Down The 2026 Tony Awards

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The theater community gathered in New York City on June 7 for the 2026 Tony Awards, celebrating the actors, actresses, musicians, directors and creatives who keep Broadway going. The Tonys are all about the lights, the stage, and the drama—so you know the fashion had to follow suit. This year’s carpet did not disappoint.

While plenty of stars stepped out in memorable looks, there were a few celebrity arrivals that we can’t stop thinking about. From Queen Latifah’s dramatic feathered cape to Deborah Cox’s sparkling turquoise gown, the women arrived ready for their close-up. Meanwhile, Usher and Law Roach reminded us that the men don’t play about fashion either.

2026 Tonys Red Carpet: Metallics, Texture, And A Whole Lot Of Shine

One thing became clear early in the evening: stars were not afraid of a little sparkle. Attendees leaned into sparkle, proving that theater fashion doesn’t shy away from a little shine. Sequins, metallic fabrics, and crystal details appeared throughout the carpet.

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Deborah Cox had one of our favorite looks of the evening. Dripping in turquoise sequins, the R&B legend shimmered down the carpet. She rocked an exaggerated dress featuring silver embellishments, long matching gloves, and a sweeping train.

Texture and volume also had major moments. Feathered capes, sculptural peplums, dramatic trains, and over-the-top tulle details added dimension to many of the night’s standout looks.

Source: Manoli Figetakis / Getty

Queen Latifah was the epitome of texture and volume at the Tonys. Known for slaying in a cape, the hip-hop icon arrived in an elegant black gown layered beneath a dramatic green-and-black feathered cape. The look brought movement, texture, and just the right amount of drama. It was regal without trying too hard, and perfectly suited for Broadway’s biggest night.

2026 Tonys Red Carpet: Top Celebrity Looks From Broadway’s Biggest Night

Swipe to see other looks from the 2026 Tony Awards from celebs like Usher, Megan Thee Stallion, Danielle Brooks, and more.