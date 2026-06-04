Wesley Sinor elected as new chairman, succeeding Pat Mann Phillips.

The organization aims to explore future growth, strengthen year-round presence, and establish a legacy giving program.

The Rodeo has committed over $660 million to Texas youth and education since 1932.

Source: (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT) Newly elected chairman of the board Wesley Sinor, former chairman of the board Pat Mann Phillips and Cassie Sinor. (Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Announces New Leadership Ahead of 2027 Season

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is already looking ahead to a milestone year, announcing new leadership as the organization prepares for its 95th anniversary season in 2027.

The Rodeo announced its newly elected chairman of the board, six officers and 22 directors following a June 2 board meeting.

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Wesley Sinor has been elected chairman of the board, beginning his term immediately. He succeeds Pat Mann Phillips, who helped lead the organization through a period of growth, expanded educational opportunities and increased community and volunteer engagement.

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Sinor has been involved with the Rodeo since 2003, first joining as a member of the Gatekeepers Committee. Over the past 22 years, he has served on several committees, including Feed Store, Houston General Go Texan, Livestock, Rodeo Operations, Armed Forces Appreciation, Grand Entry and Quarter Horse.

Before joining the Executive Committee in 2017, Sinor served as a Rodeo vice president from 2014 to 2016 and was elected to the board of directors in 2009. He also served as chairman of the audit and budget committees.

A Pasadena native, Sinor graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and later earned an MBA from Rice University. His wife, Cassie, is also a Rodeo volunteer.

The Rodeo’s new leadership will help guide the organization as it begins planning for its centennial celebration in 2032. Priorities include exploring future growth and expansion, strengthening the Rodeo’s year-round presence and establishing a legacy giving program.

The board also re-elected Chris Boleman as president and CEO and Katie Grahmann as chief financial officer and corporate treasurer. Chris Atmar was elected to serve as general counsel and corporate secretary.

Six new vice presidents were also elected: John Hantak, Vanessa Kent, Mac Ruffeno, Mike Rutherford, Lisa Schutzenhofer and Tracy Troup. They join 12 re-elected vice presidents who help supervise the Rodeo’s more than 36,000 volunteers across 109 committees.

The Rodeo also announced 22 new directors and honored 14 people with lifetime director status for their service to the organization.

The 2027 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for March 2-21 at the soon-to-be Reliant Park.

The 2027 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 25-27.

Since its founding in 1932, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has committed more than $660 million to Texas youth and education.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Announces New Leadership Ahead of 2027 Season was originally published on 93qcountry.com