Listen Live
Close
Trending
Deadly Explosion In Oak Cliff Read Full Story →
Celebrity News

Clavicular Tried To Kick DaBaby Out His Club Over Guns

Clavicular, a popular streamer part of the "looksmaxxing" trend, attempted to kick DaBaby out of his club for allegedly bringing in guns.

Published on May 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Knicks v Charlotte Hornets

Clavicular, the streamer who found himself in legal trouble earlier this year, is back in the news. As seen in a pair of social media posts, Clavicular confronted DaBaby’s crew for bringing firearms into his nightclub.

Clavicular, who has been in some legal hot water this year, owns a Miami nightclub known as Bacara that he co-owns with Wack 100. As captured by a clip account on X, one clip shows the “looksmaxxing” streamer speaking outside the club, clearly frustrated by DaBaby and his crew for allegedly bringing guns inside the establishment.

While DaBaby was onstage, Clavicular attempted to shut down the performance, which the North Carolina rapper ignored and kept the show going.

Considering DaBaby’s past legal issues and onstage outbursts that offended a large group of people, it appears that he isn’t concerned about doing further damage to his career.

A quick scan of the streamer’s social media accounts doesn’t seem to address the dustup, nor did DaBaby offer any further words. We also looked for comments from Wack 100, who typically has plenty to say about anything he’s involved in, but to no avail.

Photo: Getty

Clavicular Tried To Kick DaBaby Out His Club Over Guns was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Bessent WH Briefing

Illegal Tender: Donald Trump Appointees Trying To Put His Face On A $250 Bill

Hip-Hop Wired

Young MC, Morris Day & The Time Say Nah To Trump's Struggle D.C. ‘Freedom 250’ Festival

Hip-Hop Wired
Reserve Cup Miami 2026 - January 24

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Offering Some Money To Clean His Yacht

Hip-Hop Wired
D’USSÉ x JAŸ-Z 30th Anniversary Box Set

D’USSÉ Releases Limited-Edition Box Set Honoring JAŸ-Z

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
INDIA-ACCIDENT-FIRE
News  |  tethomas

Deadly Explosion In Oak Cliff

Comments
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Racists Celebrate Black Woman Dying After Tim Hortons Fight

Comments
Volunteers deliver aid to victims of devastating Los Angeles fire
Local  |  Kirby Lozano

Help Oak Cliff Fire Victims

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Big Mama Beefin’? Fans Think Latto’s New Track ‘Gimme Dat’ Delivers Dig At Apology-Giving Cardi B

Comments
97 Days of Summer Blast for Gas
Local  |  Kirby Lozano

How Much is Gas Again?

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close