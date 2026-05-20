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Elmiene Is Bringing The Love For Music Back To R&B

Elmiene Is Bringing The Love For Music Back To R&B

Published on May 20, 2026
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THE MORNING HUSTLE ELMIENE COVER
Source: reach media / other

Elmiene Opens Up on Fame, Faith and Family on The Morning Hustle

British singer Elmiene gave listeners a thoughtful look at his rise and his values during a recent interview on The Morning Hustle, touching on everything from viral fame to faith, family and the pressure of the music business.

Elmiene said his career began almost by accident after a cover of D’Angelo’s “How Does It Feel” gained major attention online. He described that early moment as overwhelming, especially for someone who did not set out to become a recording artist. He also shared that before music took over, he studied creative writing and poetry in college. That background, he explained, still shapes how he writes songs, giving his music a strong emotional and lyrical center.


Speaking on his move to Los Angeles, Elmiene offered a sharp cultural contrast, saying the city feels built for cars rather than people. The adjustment from life in England added another layer to his transition into the industry.

One of the interview’s standout stories came when he recalled meeting Stevie Wonder. Elmiene said the encounter led to time at Wonder’s home, where he played piano, a surreal moment for a young artist.

He also pointed to influences including D’Angelo, Raphael Saadiq and Dino from H-Town, grounding his sound in soul and R&B tradition. That lineage carries into Sounds to Someone, his debut album.

Elmiene discussed “Reclusive” as a reflection of his inner push and pull between isolation and connection. He tied that theme to wider comments on today’s algorithm-driven music culture, saying he values smaller shows that create real human connection with fans.

The singer also spoke candidly about his Muslim faith, saying it helps him avoid industry temptations and stay centered. He added that he has little interest in using AI in his music, continues learning about vocal care without formal training, and growing his creative process.

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Elmiene Is Bringing The Love For Music Back To R&B was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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