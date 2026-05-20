Cardi Clinches 6 BET Award Nominations, Kendrick Close Behind With 5

Source: Photos by Paras Griffin/Getty/ Deanie Chen/Billboard via Getty Images.

Cardi B is continuing her winning streak in 2026, adding yet another major milestone to an already historic year. The Bronx-born superstar leads the nominations for the 2026 BET Awards with six nods, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year for her sophomore album Am I The Drama?, and the newly introduced Fashion Vanguard Award.

According to Billboard, the Fashion Vanguard Award recognizes global figures whose “fashion presence has had long-standing cultural impact, has significantly influenced style narratives, and continues to elevate fashion as a form of storytelling across music, film, sports and public life.”

It’s a fitting accolade for the mother of three. Cardi has made major fashion headlines throughout 2026, mainly for her stunning fashion collabs with heavy hitters like Marc Jacobs and Fashion Nova. This month, the Grammy-winner signed a major deal with luxury resale platform FASHIONPHILE, becoming the brand’s trusted Global Brand Ambassador.

Cardi B has had a busy year.

Her BET Awards dominance follows the massive success of her Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off in February and wrapped on April 18. The tour grossed an impressive $70 million while selling out all 35 North American arena dates, officially becoming the highest-grossing debut arena tour by a female rapper in history.

Am I The Drama? also proved to be another career-defining moment for the rapper. Despite fans waiting seven years for the project, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and quickly earned double platinum certification following its release. With the achievement, Cardi became the first female rapper in history to have her first two studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, first accomplished the feat in 2018.

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist follow with 5 nominations for the 2026 BET Awards.

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist follow closely behind Cardi with five nominations each this year. Lamar earned nominations in major categories including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration for “Chains & Whips” alongside the Clipse, while Mariah the Scientist secured nods for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year.

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Both artists have had a busy year so far. Mariah the Scientist was recognized during the Billboard Women in Music event on April 29 where she received the Rising Star Award. In February, Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys, earning major wins for Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for his hit collaboration “Luther” with SZA. The victories brought his career total to 27 Grammys, allowing him to surpass Jay-Z and to become the most-awarded rapper in Grammy history.

Michael B. Jordan, Latto and Teyana Taylor have also earned 2026 BET Award nominations.

Other major 2026 BET Award nominees include Doja Cat, Olivia Dean, and Latto, each earning four nominations. Meanwhile, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Metro Boomin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I., and YK Niece each secured three nominations.

In film categories, Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, and Delroy Lindo earned recognition for their performances in Sinners and One Battle After Another, both of which are nominated for Best Movie. Jordan and Lindo received Best Actor nominations, while Taylor earned a nod for Best Actress.

This year’s ceremony will also introduce another new category, The Pulse Award.

“The Pulse Award recognizes a creator, campaign or content series that most powerfully moved Black culture forward in digital spaces by sparking conversation, building community and defining the moment online,” Billboard noted.

Nominees for the category include 85 South Show, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Charlamagne Tha God, Don Lemon, Druski, It Is What It Is, Joe and Jada, On the Radar, and R&B Money Podcast.

“All of our nominees represent the very best of Black culture across music, film, sports, and beyond, and with the introduction of the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award, we’re proud to honor even more of the ways our culture continues to show up and evolve,” Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, said in a statement, according to Billboard.

The 2026 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 28, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Will you be watching? Until then, take a look at the full list of this year’s nominees below.

Music Categories

Album of the Year

AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B

DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator

everything is a lot. — Wale

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas

The Fall-Off — J. Cole

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

Kehlani

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

GIVĒON

Leon Thomas

October London

Usher

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

Best Group

41

Clipse

De La Soul

FLO

French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

Best Collaboration

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

“Errtime Remix” — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

“Good Flirts” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

“Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

“It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

“wgft” — Gunna feat. Burna Boy

Best New Artist

Belly Gang Kushington

DESTIN CONRAD

JayDon

kwn

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Trap Dickey

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Able” — Kirk Franklin

“ABLE (REMIX)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell

“All to Thee” — BeBe Winans

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“At the Cross” — CeCe Winans

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin

“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

BET Her

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Be Great” — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty

“Beautiful People” — Jill Scott

“First” — Tems

“girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

“Gorgeous” — Doja Cat

“Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean

Viewers’ Choice

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Folded” — Kehlani

“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars

“It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Raindance” — Dave & Tems

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

Video of the Year

“100” — Ella Mai

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor

“Folded” — Kehlani

“LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I.

“luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit

Anderson .Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B & Patientce Foster

Cole Bennett

Director X

Hype Williams

Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor

General Categories

The Fashion Vanguard Award (New)

A$AP Rocky

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Colman Domingo

Doechii

Rihanna

Teyana Taylor

Zendaya

The Pulse Award (New)

85 South Show

Baby, This Is Keke Palmer

Charlamagne Tha God

Don Lemon

Druski

It Is What It Is

Joe and Jada

On the Radar

R&B Money Podcast

Film & TV Categories

Best Movie

Highest 2 Lowest

Him

Number One on the Call Sheet

One Battle After Another

Relationship Goals

Ruth & Boaz

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Chase Infiniti

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Quinta Brunson

Regina Hall

Teyana Taylor

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Delroy Lindo

Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan

Sterling K. Brown

YoungStars Award

Daria Johns

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Jazzy’s World TV

Lela Hoffmeister

North West

Thaddeus J. Mixson

VanVan

Sports Categories

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson — Basketball

Angel Reese — Basketball

Claressa Shields — Boxing

Coco Gauff — Tennis

Flau’jae Johnson — Basketball

Gabby Thomas — Track & Field

Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics

Naomi Osaka — Tennis

Sha’Carri Richardson — Track & Field

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge — Baseball

Anthony Edwards — Basketball

Caleb Williams — Football

Jalen Brunson — Basketball

Jalen Hurts — Football

LeBron James — Basketball

Shedeur Sanders — Football

Stephen Curry — Basketball

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Cardi Clinches 6 BET Award Nominations, Kendrick Close Behind With 5 was originally published on bossip.com