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Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Return to North Texas

North Texas faces another round of severe weather this week, bringing threats of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and more.

Published on May 19, 2026
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Source: Sasindu Pramuditha / Getty

North Texas faces another round of severe weather this week, bringing threats of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and possible flooding through the weekend. An unsettled weather pattern is bringing another round of severe weather threats back to North Texas this week. Residents across the region are urged to stay weather-aware through Tuesday and into the weekend as multiple rounds of storms move through the area.

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A strong cold front is pushing a line of showers and thunderstorms into North Texas, creating the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Meteorologists say the greatest threat for large hail will likely develop southwest of the DFW Metroplex, while strong wind gusts could impact several areas across the region.

Residents with outdoor plans should prepare for possible interruptions and be ready to move indoors quickly if severe weather approaches. Officials recommend monitoring local forecasts, enabling weather alerts on mobile devices, and having multiple ways to receive warnings throughout the day. Thunderstorms and periods of locally heavy rain are expected to spread across North Texas on Tuesday. While not every community will experience severe weather, forecasters stress that conditions can change rapidly, making it important for residents to stay alert to watches and warnings.

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The active weather pattern is expected to continue through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are forecast daily, increasing the risk of isolated flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas beginning Wednesday.

Forecasters predict that much of North Texas could receive at least one inch of rainfall between Wednesday and Friday, with some locations seeing even higher totals. Rain chances are expected to range from 60% to 90% during that period. The heaviest rainfall threat for the DFW area is currently expected between noon and 6 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution on wet roads and avoid traveling through flooded streets. Residents should continue monitoring weather updates as conditions develop throughout the week

Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Return to North Texas was originally published on majic945.com

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