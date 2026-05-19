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Shuler King On Why Drake Can NEVER Be Bigger Than Michael Jackson

Published on May 19, 2026
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Shuler King
Source: 97.9 The Box / Keisha Nicole Show

Before hitting the stage for a big weekend of shows at the Houston Improv, comedian and viral personality Shuler King stopped by 97.9 The Box to chop it up with Keisha Nicole. One of the biggest topics during their conversation was the growing debate surrounding Drake’s Iceman album and whether the Toronto superstar has reached a level where he can seriously be compared to Michael Jackson.

Shuler King has built a massive following online thanks to his sharp humor, relatable commentary, and viral reaction videos that consistently dominate social media timelines. Known for blending comedy with real life observations, King has become one of the internet’s most recognizable comedic voices while continuing to tour nationwide as a stand up comic. His stop at The Box gave fans a mix of laughs, music talk, and pop culture debate as he and Keisha Nicole tackled one of the hottest conversations currently happening in hip hop and entertainment.

Check out their convo below.

Shuler King On Why Drake Can NEVER Be Bigger Than Michael Jackson was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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