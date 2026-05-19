Listen Live
Close
Local

Taxpayer Money is Finally In Works

Published on May 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

He Gets Us Hall of Fame Series
Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Questions are growing across Charlotte after newly released records revealed the city spent more than $1 million fighting — and eventually settling — lawsuits filed by several Black firefighters who claimed they faced racial discrimination inside the Charlotte Fire Department.

According to records obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the city spent nearly half a million dollars on outside attorneys over several years defending against the lawsuits before ultimately paying additional settlement money to multiple plaintiffs. (Charlotte Observer)

The lawsuits, originally filed around 2018, came from high-ranking Black fire officials who alleged they were denied promotions because of race. Among them was former battalion chief Lance Patterson, husband of current Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Estella Patterson. (Charlotte Observer)

Court records show the city eventually settled with multiple firefighters, including payouts of $250,000 and $175,000 in separate cases. The money largely came from Charlotte’s risk management fund, which city officials say is primarily funded by taxpayers. (Charlotte Observer)

For many in Charlotte’s Black community, the revelations are sparking deeper conversations about accountability, fairness, and how discrimination complaints involving Black public servants are handled behind closed doors. Critics are questioning why the city spent years aggressively fighting the cases instead of resolving them earlier.

The report also revealed that federal judges criticized the city during the legal process, with court records indicating concerns about how evidence and records were handled during discovery. (Charlotte Observer)

Now, with the total cost surpassing $1 million, residents and community advocates are asking whether taxpayers should continue footing the bill for lengthy discrimination battles involving city departments.

Taxpayer Money is Finally In Works was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Latto May Have Just Hard Launched Her Relationship With 21 Savage

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake's Buddy Adin Ross Allegedly Asked To Bond Out Chud The Builder

Hip-Hop Wired
Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors

Rich Paul On Drake & LeBron James Relationship, "People Can Reconcile Their Differences"

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Attend Victoria's Secret Event

Trump Named In Unsealed Epstein File From 2009

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Drake
Music  |  tethomas

Drake’s New Project Features A Song Titled “Fortworth”

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
Star Gazing DND
Entertainment  |  SPACEBOIFRESH

Star Gazing With Spaceboifresh: DND

Comment
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Tom Homan Is Really Mad New York Doesn't Hate Undocumented Migrants

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close