Drake’s Iceman Era Is Breaking Streaming Records Everywhere

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty Drake is dominating streaming platforms again. Following the release of Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, the Toronto superstar reportedly broke multiple streaming records across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music within days. Several music industry outlets confirmed Drake posted the biggest single-day streaming numbers of 2026, while chart trackers showed his latest releases taking over album and song rankings worldwide. Here’s a look at 12 streaming records and milestones Drake reportedly reached during his latest run. 1. Drake Became Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist In A Single Day In 2026 Drake opened his latest album run by setting Spotify’s biggest single-day artist streaming total of the year. The milestone arrived less than 24 hours after Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour landed on streaming services. The achievement added another major Spotify benchmark to Drake’s already historic catalog.

2. Iceman Became Spotify’s Most-Streamed Album In A Single Day In 2026 The biggest streaming debut of the year on Spotify belonged to Iceman. Fans flooded the project immediately after release, pushing it past every other album released in 2026 during its first day on the platform.

3. “Iceman” Songs Took Over Spotify’s U.S. Streaming Chart Drake completely flooded Spotify’s U.S. rankings following the release of Iceman. At one point, songs from the project occupied the entire Top 18 of the platform’s U.S. streaming chart, led by “Make Them Cry.” The chart takeover became one of the clearest signs of just how dominant Drake’s latest rollout was during release weekend.

4. Drake Delivered Amazon Music’s Biggest 24-Hour Global Debut Of 2026 Amazon Music users showed up in massive numbers for Drake’s three-project release strategy. The combined debut reportedly became the platform’s largest global first-day streaming launch of the year.

5. Iceman Posted Amazon Music’s Biggest Hip-Hop Debut Of The Year Beyond the overall streaming totals, Iceman also delivered Amazon Music’s top first-day performance for a hip-hop release in 2026. The feat further highlighted Drake’s ability to dominate across multiple platforms simultaneously.

6. Drake Took Over The Entire Top 3 Of Apple Music’s U.S. Albums Chart For a stretch following release weekend, Drake occupied all three of Apple Music’s top album positions in the United States. Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti each sat inside the platform’s top three simultaneously.

7. Drake Also Swept The Entire Top 3 On U.S. iTunes Apple Music was not the only platform Drake dominated. His latest projects also reportedly locked down the top three positions on the U.S. iTunes albums chart during release weekend.

8. Iceman Became The Fastest Album To Reach No. 1 On U.S. Apple Music In 2026 Drake wasted little time climbing to the top spot on Apple Music’s U.S. albums chart. Iceman reportedly reached No. 1 faster than any other project released this year.

9. Iceman Reached No. 1 In More Than 130 Countries The album’s success extended far beyond North America. Reports indicated Iceman climbed to No. 1 on Apple Music charts in 135 countries around the world shortly after release.

10. Iceman Earned The Most Apple Music No. 1 Country Rankings Of Any Album In 2026 Drake’s latest project reportedly surpassed every other album released this year when it came to total countries where it reached No. 1 on Apple Music. The global performance reinforced the worldwide reach of Drake’s fanbase.

11. Drake Logged The Most Apple Music No. 1 Songs Of Any 2026 Album Several tracks from Iceman reached the top of Apple Music’s song rankings. The album reportedly produced more No. 1 Apple Music songs than any other release this year.