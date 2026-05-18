Congrats, Graduate! Caleb Wilson Awarded Honorary Posthumous Degree From Southern University

Caleb Wilson, 20, died from fraternity hazing at Southern University in 2025.

Wilson's posthumous degree celebrated his academic achievements and passion.

Fraternity hazing culture remains a deadly issue on college campuses.

Source: Photo: Southern University and A&M College / Southern University and A&M College

Caleb Wilson lost his life to members of a fraternity who hazed him in 2025. BOSSIP previously reported on the case that resulted in the arrest of multiple Omega Psi Phi members who were criminally charged.

Now, according to People, the former Southern University student was honored with a posthumous degree during the university’s 2026 spring commencement ceremony. The emotional tribute took place on May 15, when Wilson’s mother and sister walked across the stage to accept the certificate on his behalf while mourners and supporters in attendance applauded and cheered.

Wilson, who was 20 years old at the time of his death, had been pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering at Southern University and A&M College. He was also known as a member of the school’s famed “Human Jukebox” Marching Band and was remembered by classmates and faculty as a driven student with a warm personality and strong sense of purpose.

According to authorities, Wilson died after participating in an off-campus pledging ritual tied to the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Baton Rouge police said the incident involved fraternity members allegedly punching Wilson in the chest multiple times while wearing boxing gloves as part of the hazing process. Investigators stated that Wilson collapsed and suffered a seizure before being transported to a hospital, where he later died.

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The case sparked outrage and renewed conversations about hazing culture within college fraternities, especially at historically Black colleges and universities. Five individuals have since been charged in connection with Wilson’s death. One suspect, Caleb McCray, faces manslaughter and felony hazing charges, while others face accusations ranging from obstruction of justice to participation in felony hazing. All five defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Southern University later expelled the fraternity’s Beta Sigma chapter from campus. On the one-year anniversary of Wilson’s death, the university announced plans to honor him with a posthumous degree, saying his life and legacy continued to leave a lasting impact on the campus community.

“Today, Southern University and A&M College pauses to remember Caleb Wilson, a beloved member of the Jaguar Nation whose presence we continue to miss deeply,” the statement read. “Caleb’s vibrant personality, warm spirit, and steady determination left a lasting impression on classmates, professors, and friends. “An engineering major, he approached his education with focus and purpose, committed to building a future that reflected both his ambition and his heart,” it continued.

The graduation ceremony became both a celebration of Wilson’s academic achievements and a painful reminder of the deadly consequences of hazing traditions that continue to plague college campuses nationwide.

Congrats, Graduate! Caleb Wilson Awarded Honorary Posthumous Degree From Southern University was originally published on bossip.com