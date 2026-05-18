🌟 Star Gazing Artist Spotlight: 2BYG

2BYG, a Def Jam-signed quartet, is at the forefront of Dallas/Fort Worth's R&B renaissance.

The group's soulful harmonies and contemporary swagger revive the classic R&B sound for a new generation.

2BYG's standout performance of national anthems showcased their vocal talent and connection to their hometown.

Source: Jazzae Hogue / Jazzae Hogue

The New Sound of Dallas/Fort Worth Has Arrived

The Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex has always had flavor when it comes to music, but right now it feels like a real shift is happening in R&B — and 2BYG is leading that charge. The Def Jam-signed quartet, also known as “To Be Young and Gifted,” is quickly becoming one of the most talked about groups coming out of the city.

We recently had the honor of sitting down with the guys in person and premiering their newest single during the “Star Gazing” segment on The Beat Invasion Show on 97.9 The Beat. Soon as they walked into the building, you could feel the energy. Matt Brown, Tourè, Nixx, and KD don’t move like your average boy band. These young kings move with purpose, confidence, and real star power.

Old School Soul Mixed With New School Flavor

What makes 2BYG stand out is the balance they bring to the game. They got that classic R&B soul mixed with a fresh new generation swagger that today’s music has been missing.

Listening to them sing feels nostalgic in the best way possible. You can hear hints of legendary groups like New Edition, Boyz II Men, and B2K in the harmonies and vocal arrangements. But at the same time, they still sound current, youthful, and authentic to this generation.

Their chemistry feels natural. The vocals are polished, the style is sharp, and the confidence is there without feeling forced. It’s been a long time since fans truly had a young R&B group that could sing and connect with the culture like this.

A Powerful Moment at the DFW Champions Parade

One of the biggest moments we witnessed from the group happened during the recent DFW Champions Parade celebrating the high school basketball teams that brought home state championships for the city.

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We caught up with the guys during the event, where they were given the responsibility of performing both the National Anthem and the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Now anybody who really understands music knows — performing those records a cappella takes real talent. No auto tune. No heavy production. Just vocals and discipline.

And man… 2BYG delivered.

Standing in front of their hometown crowd, the group gave a performance full of emotion, pride, soul, and control. The harmonies echoed through the crowd in a way that made people stop what they were doing and really listen. It wasn’t just another performance — it felt like a statement moment for the city.

The Future of R&B Is In Good Hands

With the backing of Def Jam Recordings, a fast-growing fanbase, and the city fully behind them, 2BYG is no longer just a group to watch. They up now.

They got the vocals, the work ethic, the image, and most importantly the humility to really take this thing far. Dallas/Fort Worth has always produced stars, and it’s looking like the next generation of R&B greatness is coming straight from the metroplex once again.

Protect these young kings at all costs. The new faces of R&B have officially arrived.