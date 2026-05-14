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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 144

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 144

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on May 14, 2026
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Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Starting 5"
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during a buzzy week dominated by Cardi and Stefon Diggs reigniting reconciliation rumors, Jamie Foxx backsliding back to white women after saying he was ‘cured’, Anderson .Paak ducking questions about his relationships with Mariah Carey and Jeannie Mai, Porsha and Kelli trading scissoring shade on RHOA, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe Bailey making her return to the series after setting social media ablaze with her sun-kissed vacay yams in St. Lucia.

The “Have Mercy” singer was all smiles while soaking up sun and serving looks in a series of swoon-worthy snaps that shattered the internet.

With a much-deserved reset, Bailey’s next stop is the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach for the world premiere of her upcoming psychological thriller, Strung.

In Strung, Bailey plays a talented violinist whose prestigious new role as a music tutor for an elite family spirals into a psychological battle for her safety and sanity.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the film stars Lynn Whitfield, Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, and Coco Jones, whose buzzy film That’s Her is also opening at this year’s milestone edition of ABFF with the celebratory theme “Homecoming” honoring three decades of discovery and creative excellence.

“As we celebrate 30 years of the American Black Film Festival, having Malcolm D. Lee return with his latest project, Strung, feels especially right for this moment,” said Nicole Friday, President of NICE CROWD and Producer of ABFF.

“Malcolm has been part of the ABFF journey, and his return under our ‘Homecoming’ theme feels truly full circle. It’s a special way to open the festival in Miami Beach as we mark this milestone.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kayla Nicole slaying along with Angela Simmons and Olandria giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Toni Braxton, Yung Miami, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

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Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 144 was originally published on bossip.com

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