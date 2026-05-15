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NFC Champs back with prime time and new schedule

Published on May 14, 2026
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2026 NFL Draft - Previews
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The schedule leak Panthers fans have been waiting on is finally here. The defending NFC South champs are reportedly set to open the 2026 season at home against the rival Chicago Bears in what could quickly become one of the NFL’s most talked-about Week 1 matchups.

According to reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Carolina will host Chicago at Bank of America Stadium to kick off the new campaign, renewing the Bryce Young vs. Caleb Williams storyline that’s followed both franchises since the blockbuster 2023 draft trade. (https://www.wbtv.com)

The matchup comes after both teams took major steps forward in 2025, each reaching the playoffs and winning their divisions before suffering postseason heartbreak. Now, the opener could serve as an early measuring-stick game between two rising NFC contenders. (https://www.wbtv.com)

The Panthers are also set to benefit from nine true home games this season for the first time since 2022. (https://www.wbtv.com)

Here’s a look at Carolina’s full list of 2026 opponents:

Home

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Chicago Bears
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Denver Broncos
  • Detroit Lions
  • Seattle Seahawks

Away

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Philadelphia Eagles (https://www.wbtv.com)

NFC Champs back with prime time and new schedule was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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