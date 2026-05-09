THIS WEEK ON REUNION RADIO MENTAL HEALTH WITH AISHA HOLMAN

Reunion Radio explores sensitive issues often avoided, from masculinity to family dynamics, with diverse perspectives.

Licensed therapist Aisha Holman provides professional guidance on rebuilding trust, improving communication, and strengthening emotional bonds.

The show balances serious discussions with entertaining personalities, reflecting the complexities of modern life.

Source: Big Bink / Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

This week, the conversations are getting deeper, realer, and more important than ever on Reunion Radio. Every Sunday at 5PM on 97.9 The Beat, listeners already know they can expect laughs, strong opinions, community talk, and unforgettable moments with Big Bink, Slick Nick, DJ Teaze, Jack Fraust, and Shani Scott. But this weekend’s show is bringing something extra powerful to the table with special guest Licensed Therapist Aisha Holman from Holman Family Services.

The upcoming episode dives headfirst into conversations many families, couples, and communities often avoid. From masculinity and mental health to sex, discipline, communication, and relationship growth, the cast keeps it honest while Aisha Holman brings professional insight that listeners can truly learn from. In today’s world, where social media often shapes opinions before real conversations can happen, Reunion Radio is creating a safe space for dialogue that matters.

One of the biggest topics of the show centers around masculinity and the pressure many men face every day. What does it mean to be a man in today’s society? How do men balance strength, vulnerability, leadership, and emotional health? Big Bink and the crew don’t hold back as they discuss generational differences in parenting, dating, and family structure. The chemistry between the hosts creates moments that are both entertaining and educational, giving listeners perspectives from all sides.

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The conversation also touches on discipline within families and relationships. Is today’s generation parenting differently? Are relationships suffering because communication has changed? Aisha Holman breaks down healthy ways families can rebuild trust, improve communication, and create stronger emotional connections inside the home. Her calm and relatable approach gives the audience practical advice they can actually apply in real life.

Of course, Reunion Radio wouldn’t be Reunion Radio without a little humor and personality mixed into the conversation. Slick Nick, DJ Teaze, Jack Fraust, and Shani Scott all bring unique energy to the table, creating a balance between serious discussions and unforgettable entertainment. That combination is exactly why the show continues to grow its loyal audience across Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond.

As conversations around mental wellness, relationships, and self-awareness continue to grow in the culture, Reunion Radio is proving once again why it remains one of the most important voices on Sunday radio. Make sure you tap in this Sunday at 5PM on 97.9 The Beat and make Reunion Radio part of your weekly routine.