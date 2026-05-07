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Ludacris To Be Inducted To The Black Music Walk Of Fame

Acclaimed rapper Ludacris to be honored with induction into the prestigious Black Music Walk of Fame

Published on May 7, 2026
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Atlanta’s own Ludacris just locked in another legendary moment after being named to the 2026 Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame class. The rap icon is getting his flowers in the city that helped build his career, with his name set to live forever alongside some of the biggest legends in Black music culture.

From dropping club anthems like “Stand Up,” “Area Codes,” and “Southern Hospitality” to becoming a Hollywood heavyweight in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, Luda showed the world how to turn hustle into a full-blown empire. Back in the early 2000s, he helped put Atlanta on fire in the rap game and became one of the main voices behind the South taking over hip-hop.

Fans online been showing major love ever since the announcement dropped, with many saying the honor is long overdue. Whether it’s music, movies, radio, or giving back to the community, Ludacris stayed solid and kept his foot on the culture’s neck for over two decades.

Now the ATL superstar is officially getting stamped as one of the greats with a permanent place on the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame right in his hometown.

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