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30 Best Beaches in Texas

From Galveston to South Padre Island, these are the best beaches in Texas for your next Gulf Coast getaway.

Published on May 5, 2026
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Pier at Rockport Beach
Source: jerryhopman / Getty

Texas might not always be the first place people think of when they picture a beach trip, but the Lone Star State has more shoreline variety than it gets credit for.

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From the clear Gulf waters of South Padre Island to the beach towns of Port Aransas, Rockport and Galveston, there are plenty of places to find sand, sun and a plenty of open coastline.

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The best beaches in Texas offer something different depending on the kind of trip you want. Some are made for families, with calm water, restrooms and nearby restaurants. Others feel more rugged and wide open, perfect for fishing, camping, birding, shell hunting or just getting away from the crowds.

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Whether you’re planning a weekend from Houston, a road trip down the Gulf Coast or a full South Texas beach vacation, these Texas beaches may be worth adding to your list.

1. Rockport Beach

Location: Rockport

Rockport Beach is one of Texas’ cleanest, most family-friendly beach stops, known as Texas’ first Blue Wave Beach. Its calm, shallow water makes it a strong pick for families who want an easier Gulf Coast beach day.

2. Matagorda Beach

Location: Matagorda

Matagorda Beach gives visitors a more open, coastal feel, with roughly 58 miles of beach in the area. About 23 miles east of the Colorado River are accessible by vehicle, while another 35 miles are accessible only by boat.

3. Whitecap Beach

Location: North Padre Island, Corpus Christi

Whitecap Beach sits on North Padre Island and is a classic Corpus Christi beach day spot. It’s located between Michael J. Ellis Beach & Seawall and Padre Balli Park, giving visitors easy access to several popular stretches of sand. 

4. Surfside Beach

Location: Surfside Beach

Surfside Beach is a laid-back Brazoria County favorite with both drive-on and pedestrian-only beach areas. Visitors should know vehicles are limited to the drive-on beach east of Highway 332, with a 15 mph speed limit on the sand.

5. Malaquite Beach

Location: Corpus Christi

Malaquite Beach is one of Padre Island National Seashore’s best-known stops, offering room to swim, beachcomb or relax without the same crowds found at some busier Texas beaches. The National Park Service lists it at 20420 Park Road 22 in Corpus Christi. 

6. North Beach

Location: Corpus Christi

North Beach in Corpus Christi is a bayfront beach neighborhood anchored by the USS Lexington Museum and the Texas State Aquarium. Visitors can walk the 1.5-mile Beachwalk, enjoy the bay breeze and stay close to downtown attractions.

7. South Padre Island Beach

Location: South Padre Island

South Padre Island Beach is one of the state’s signature beach destinations, with miles of coastline, public access points and plenty of room for swimming, watersports and family beach days. It’s also a standout birding destination during spring and fall migration.

8. Mustang Island State Park

Location: Corpus Christi

Mustang Island State Park offers a wilder side of Port Aransas, with a 5-mile beach, camping, birding, fishing and paddling opportunities. Texas Parks and Wildlife lists both water-and-electric campsites and primitive drive-up sites at the park. 

9. Isla Blanca Park

Location: South Padre Island

Isla Blanca Park sits at the southern end of South Padre Island and offers beachfront pavilions, food concessions, beach rentals, parking, jetties and surf fishing. It’s one of the most complete beach park experiences on the Texas coast.

10. Galveston Island State Park

Location: Galveston

Galveston Island State Park is ideal for visitors who want more than just a beach towel and a cooler. The park has both beach and bay sides, with swimming, fishing, hiking, paddling, birdwatching and camping available.

11. Port Aransas Beach

Location: Port Aransas

Port Aransas Beach is part of an 18-mile stretch of Gulf Coast shoreline known for soft sand and warm water It’s a strong choice for families, anglers, beach walkers and anyone looking for a classic Texas beach town trip. 

12. Stewart Beach

Location: Galveston

Stewart Beach is one of Galveston’s most family-friendly beach options, with amenities aimed at making a full day on the sand easier. Its location near the island’s East End also keeps visitors close to several major Galveston attractions.

13. San José Island

Location: San José Island

San José Island offers one of the quieter beach escapes near Port Aransas.

14. Padre Island National Seashore

Location: Padre Island

Padre Island National Seashore is one of Texas’ most important coastal landscapes, offering miles of undeveloped beach and protected barrier island habitat.

15. Crystal Beach

Location: Crystal Beach

Crystal Beach is the best-known beach community on Bolivar Peninsula, a 27-mile stretch of Texas coastline where visitors can drive on the beach, fish, camp, grill and beachcomb. It’s one of the more relaxed, old-school Gulf Coast beach experiences in Texas. 

16. Sylvan Beach Park

Location: La Porte

Sylvan Beach Park in La Porte is a convenient Galveston Bay beach option close to Houston. The park includes sandy shores, picnic areas, a playground, pavilion, boat ramp and fishing pier access.

17. East Beach

Location: Galveston

East Beach sits on the far eastern tip of Galveston Island. It’s known for its wide sandy shoreline and its role as one of the island’s bigger event-friendly beach spots.

18. El Jardin Del Mar Beach Park

Location: Seabrook

El Jardin Beach Park is a small bayfront beach park in the Seabrook/Pasadena area. It’s a quieter Galveston Bay stop for visitors looking for a simple, low-key waterfront break instead of a big Gulf beach scene.

19. Lighthouse Beach

Location: Port Lavaca

Lighthouse Beach in Port Lavaca is a calm Matagorda Bay beach known for its family-friendly park setting and views near the Halfmoon Reef Lighthouse. It’s also a good stop for visitors interested in fishing, birding and a quieter coastal day.

20. Michael J. Ellis Beach & Seawall

Location: Corpus Christi

Michael J. Ellis Beach & Seawall is a North Padre Island beach area in Corpus Christi. It’s a convenient option for walking the seawall and relaxing on the sand.

21. Padre Balli Park

Location: Corpus Christi

Padre Balli Park is a popular North Padre Island beach park for camping, fishing and easy Gulf access. The park offers RV sites, tent areas, bathhouse access, beach wheelchairs and on-site bathrooms.

22. McGee Beach

Location: Corpus Christi

McGee Beach gives Corpus Christi a calm downtown beach option right along the seawall. Its manicured sand and quieter Corpus Christi Bay water make it especially appealing for families and casual beachgoers.

23. Porretto Beach

Location: Galveston

Porretto Beach is a historic, privately owned Galveston beach with a family-friendly setup. Its location along the Seawall keeps visitors close to restaurants, shops and other island attractions.

24. Boca Chica Beach

Location: Cameron County

Boca Chica Beach sits near the mouth of the Rio Grande at the far southern end of the Texas coast. It’s a beautiful, remote-feeling beach, but access can change because of Starbase operations, so visitors should check closure updates before going.

25. Padre Island Seawall Beach

Location: Corpus Christi

Padre Island Seawall Beach is a convenient Corpus Christi beach area for visitors who want sand, Gulf views and a paved seawall nearby for walking or biking. It sits near Whitecap Beach and Michael J. Ellis Beach & Seawall.

26. San Luis Beach

Location: Galveston

San Luis Beach sits near San Luis Pass on Galveston’s West End, making it one of the island’s farthest west beach areas. Visitors should be cautious here because the pass area can be dangerous due to strong currents and changing tides.

27. Galveston Pocket Park 2

Location: Galveston

Galveston’s Beach Pocket Park 2 is a quieter West End beach access point good for walks, picnics and BBQs. The park includes beach access, parking and nearby wetland preserve features.

28. Sunny Beach

Location: Galveston

Sunny Beach is a spacious Galveston West End beach access point located off 8 Mile Road.

29. King Fisher Beach

Location: Port O’Connor

King Fisher Beach in Port O’Connor is a calm, easygoing beach with covered picnic areas, BBQ pits, showers, restrooms, a volleyball court and a fishing pier. It’s a strong pick for a slower coastal day away from the bigger tourist crowds.

30. Quintana Beach County Park

Location: Quintana

Quintana Beach County Park is a 52-acre beachfront park on the upper Texas Gulf Coast. It offers day-use amenities, overnight facilities, RV campsites, cabins, restrooms, showers, pavilions, a playground, hiking trails and a fishing pier.

30 Best Beaches in Texas was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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