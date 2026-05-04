Fatal Family Carjacking Attempt In Garland, Texas

Source: General / Radio One

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On Sunday afternoon in Garland, Texas, a man was shot and killed after allegedly attempting to carjack multiple vehicles, including one carrying children, according to local authorities.

Around 3:30 p.m., Garland police were dispatched to the area near Highway 66 and Dairy Road following reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles. When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect had been driving erratically before colliding with two other cars. After the crash, his vehicle came to a stop near a nearby gas station, where the situation quickly escalated. Investigators say the man exited his car and began attempting to forcibly take other vehicles in the gas station parking lot. Several drivers were approached, but each attempt was unsuccessful. Witnesses reported a chaotic scene as the suspect moved between cars, trying to gain control of a vehicle.

After failing to carjack anyone at the gas station, the suspect crossed Dairy Road and entered a nearby convenience store parking lot. It was there that he encountered a family sitting inside a white sedan. Police confirmed the car was occupied by two women and several children at the time of the incident. Authorities say the suspect attempted to forcefully remove the driver from the vehicle, which led to a physical altercation. During the struggle, the situation turned violent. The driver, who was legally armed, drew his handgun and fired at the suspect in what police describe as a defensive response.

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The suspect, identified only as a Hispanic man, was struck by gunfire. Emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Fortunately, no other individuals were injured during the incident, including the family members inside the vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating fully with investigators. At this time, no charges have been filed, though the case remains under active investigation as authorities review all the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the deceased, as they are working to notify his next of kin.