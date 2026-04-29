Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In Dallas With These Deals
- Cinco de Mayo offers a flexible, communal celebration with casual outings and full-fledged social events.
- Dallas venues provide a range of Cinco de Mayo deals, including discounted tacos, margaritas, and specialty cocktails.
- The holiday highlights Mexican heritage and brings people together through music, food, and a shared spirit of celebration.
Cinco de Mayo is one of those holidays that brings people together for food, music, and celebration, creating a lively atmosphere stretching to cities across the country each year. While it’s rooted in history, this day is widely embraced as a cultural celebration that highlights Mexican heritage and the spirit of community. Outside of its history this holiday is about enjoying the energy of the day, good vibes, great company, and a reason to step out and celebrate life.
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In cities like Dallas, Cinco de Mayo has grown into a full-on experience where friends and families look for ways to enjoy the day without needing a complicated plan. It’s a chance to unwind, try something new, and take part in a shared celebration that often includes music, festive energy, and food/drink specials. Whether people are looking to enjoy a casual outing or make the most of the holiday weekend, the appeal lies in the atmosphere just as much as the activity itself.
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What makes Cinco de Mayo stand out is how flexible it is, there’s no single way to celebrate. Some people keep it low-key, while others treat it like a full social event. Either way, it’s become a day where communities come alive, and Dallas is no exception. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to take advantage of the celebrations and enjoy the holiday in a way that fits your style.
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Take a look at the best Cinco De Mayo Day deals and festivities happening in Dallas starting this weekend!
OMG TACOS
$1-3 Tacos, $3-5 shots and margaritas
AVAILABLE AT ALL LOCATIONS ON 5/5
SEEK
Happy Hour 6PM–8PM
Nowhere
$1 Hookah
Kajun Konnextion Group Inc.
$3 Birria Tacos, $5 Crawfish & shots/margaritas
Te Deseo
$10 Skinny Margaritas and the Beso De Mayo cocktail
My Hideaway Dallas
$2 Wells, Tacos & Domestic Drafts
The Avenue
$2 tequila shots until midnight & Don Julio/Casa Amigos specials all night.
Rooftop at Vice Park
VIP Tables & Reservations now available
Salsa Limón
All day happy hour from May 1st – May 5th
Woodlands American Grill
All day Feature and Drink Menu
RJ Mexican Cuisine
$5 margaritas & $5 tequila shots
KĀI Legacy West
$10 Herradura margaritas all weekend long
Mexican Sugar
5-day fiesta from May 1st–5th featuring Tres Amigas flight:
Prickly Pear Sorbet Margarita
Chupa Margarita, a frozen Mango flavor with Chamoy swirl
Frozen Sangria Swirl
Dos Charros
$5 margaritas, $13 soft serve margaritas, and food specials all day long.
La Calle Doce
$5.50 Queso, nachos, and margaritas specials all day
El Ranchito Restaurant
$5.50 Queso, nachos, and margaritas specials all day
Campuzano Mexican Food
Saturday, May 2: $5 Mexican Candy Shots + $4 Dos Equis & Corona
Cinco de Mayo: $5 Mexican Candy Shots + $5 House Margaritas
Las Almas Rotas Mezcaleria
Five limited edition margaritas, $8 candy shots, $12 classic margaritas all day
UnoMas
celebrate with a DJ, margaritas, mariachi band, dancing, street food and prizes.
Desperados Mexican Restaurant
Taco Tuesday specials and you can add a Margarita for just $3! All day
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In Dallas With These Deals was originally published on majic945.com