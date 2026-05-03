REUNION RADIO – MICHAEL OR PRINCE?
SO WHO IS THE GOAT OF MUSIC? MIKE OR PRINCE
This debate doesn’t really have a clean winner—but it does have clear differences in what “best” means.
👑 Michael Jackson
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Michael Jackson mastered global superstardom in a way no artist ever had before. Albums like Thriller turned him into a once-in-a-lifetime cultural force. His strengths were:
Unmatched star power — the world stopped when he dropped music
Hit-making machine — “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Thriller,” endless classics
Performance & visuals — music videos and live shows changed the industry
Mass appeal — crossed every demographic worldwide
Simply put, Michael wasn’t just an artist—he was a global phenomenon.
🎸 Prince
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Prince was the definition of a pure musician and creative genius. He could do everything:
Played multiple instruments at an elite level
Wrote, produced, arranged his own music
Fearless creativity — blended funk, rock, R&B, pop effortlessly
Control of artistry — did it his way, no compromises
Prince wasn’t chasing hits—he was creating art on his own terms.
🆚 So who’s “better”?
If you value impact, fame, and hit records → Michael Jackson has the edge
If you value musicianship, creativity, and independence → Prince takes it
Your take is actually right on point:
Michael’s star power and visibility were bigger, while Prince’s musical genius and control ran deeper.
Final word:
Michael Jackson = The Greatest Entertainer Ever
Prince = The Ultimate Musician’s Musician
If you force a pick globally? Most people lean Michael.
If you ask musicians? A lot of them quietly say Prince.