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REUNION RADIO – MICHAEL OR PRINCE?

Everyone Is Talking About Michaels Movie Bio Pic - But Which Artist Is The Goat?

Published on May 3, 2026
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Reunion Radio
Source: Big Bink / Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

SO WHO IS THE GOAT OF MUSIC? MIKE OR PRINCE


This debate doesn’t really have a clean winner—but it does have clear differences in what “best” means.
👑 Michael Jackson
https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-4/MIOkF0B-G_YMzmcId--kp3hlZpplSnzNyhoKACrM5zLu73-OjBsbK3OfYfio9phZD2LHe3ovwqO9FYFxboOL9XuwzJ59yiNRhykq8sxvMp1XdyHET3zPD5WfmYhQo21Gno9Gw2s0gRhTwC4EQiH9zJxhoD2EAbYAO9PTJX3xG7B-6F-qFgne3pf9mr4Zgk-Z?purpose=fullsize
https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-4/JEhM4qYUjiIJ0O2IKq2LquKoIWKHrZFrDTuxiqRR0fV1MGcYLAFQErcrRfDGTsnRougwThw4w7iW5ABI0gItXARF6OKHB4Vzd7BAfvwWWFuPa8NpjIlZiXuBEv1ycNXNpWswz5lagYkRpUBgHPmGd82Y4BxchHEVz-d4GhK6yrq6GO__h_jsGgqtFnvhDe8Y?purpose=fullsize
https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-4/5FdahTXVJGCjgNW945LRb3ylWlx_bnLVzZq3dq-qmWc6OI5oco3WJn3fnJp_ohbveedzWMD-maZKFSywxaxec4U9XObzfVljBHW9vC3r9SVgczkKz5hbRtGVGq1ZrvkWaDUe6kSgEblsz_mvIdEANGRtHTNJGPdAJ2-Ds63aCmVaB0zY3VJKnQYlQGMYPak-?purpose=fullsize

4
Michael Jackson mastered global superstardom in a way no artist ever had before. Albums like Thriller turned him into a once-in-a-lifetime cultural force. His strengths were:
Unmatched star power — the world stopped when he dropped music
Hit-making machine — “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Thriller,” endless classics
Performance & visuals — music videos and live shows changed the industry
Mass appeal — crossed every demographic worldwide
Simply put, Michael wasn’t just an artist—he was a global phenomenon.
🎸 Prince
https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-4/h_TutEFH20qfkftlWI-VDJhUg9O7QlBRsqrSr36qWr5wKI0sXOvJENb_WCJ72prl12ZMGBMOsJ_-jwWgxL-Z6SExZ-H1K7h_YQo6zlFEfip3p4aT0VHCnA5fKftEhfboBFtUdSjf_zssT8hQmJDg3sdL0yJVJY8uj2Hq3CY9uVAMwwJXQO4EEX-gQGPDSrYY?purpose=fullsize
https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-4/Dgzr5xTRQfEHmO2FdJBMDhGANoTuaGGNfbGSyZ4X1MWvU08j9woxIakEeEMXx5lk7T3HCnt9cYfF4mR1T8Xd480MMMAdoZs4YAXSPHdOQRpDzL56oFklB9mbP1ut2Ssefi8hsExLdAZsTzhkeB5uugW2v430K8p3VnBTxrSqsVfdWK8P58OC6Rf8pQlwLOup?purpose=fullsize
https://images.openai.com/static-rsc-4/2FmxvqDx9vvHKIT2uUMrZuAG2tLqtx5kY519UjJth8g0u2bCzbmO91kzpNTCqy7l__6bz4rYOPRK0YpK_yvPm_ca2CcQ-Vyp0UJHF19GcFearcjB2keGYPNo1TO9IWYRqr8OJ2YR2NoASqLL6d6O0c4lOL82d2iLgyrtBlJyAv5w5PFXxVid4SYz_QhrXHY9?purpose=fullsize

6
Prince was the definition of a pure musician and creative genius. He could do everything:
Played multiple instruments at an elite level
Wrote, produced, arranged his own music
Fearless creativity — blended funk, rock, R&B, pop effortlessly
Control of artistry — did it his way, no compromises
Prince wasn’t chasing hits—he was creating art on his own terms.

🆚 So who’s “better”?
If you value impact, fame, and hit records → Michael Jackson has the edge
If you value musicianship, creativity, and independence → Prince takes it
Your take is actually right on point:
Michael’s star power and visibility were bigger, while Prince’s musical genius and control ran deeper.
Final word:
Michael Jackson = The Greatest Entertainer Ever
Prince = The Ultimate Musician’s Musician
If you force a pick globally? Most people lean Michael.
If you ask musicians? A lot of them quietly say Prince.

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