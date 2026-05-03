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SO WHO IS THE GOAT OF MUSIC? MIKE OR PRINCE



This debate doesn’t really have a clean winner—but it does have clear differences in what “best” means.

👑 Michael Jackson









4

Michael Jackson mastered global superstardom in a way no artist ever had before. Albums like Thriller turned him into a once-in-a-lifetime cultural force. His strengths were:

Unmatched star power — the world stopped when he dropped music

Hit-making machine — “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Thriller,” endless classics

Performance & visuals — music videos and live shows changed the industry

Mass appeal — crossed every demographic worldwide

Simply put, Michael wasn’t just an artist—he was a global phenomenon.

🎸 Prince









6

Prince was the definition of a pure musician and creative genius. He could do everything:

Played multiple instruments at an elite level

Wrote, produced, arranged his own music

Fearless creativity — blended funk, rock, R&B, pop effortlessly

Control of artistry — did it his way, no compromises

Prince wasn’t chasing hits—he was creating art on his own terms.



🆚 So who’s “better”?

If you value impact, fame, and hit records → Michael Jackson has the edge

If you value musicianship, creativity, and independence → Prince takes it

Your take is actually right on point:

Michael’s star power and visibility were bigger, while Prince’s musical genius and control ran deeper.

Final word:

Michael Jackson = The Greatest Entertainer Ever

Prince = The Ultimate Musician’s Musician

If you force a pick globally? Most people lean Michael.

If you ask musicians? A lot of them quietly say Prince.