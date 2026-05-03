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BIG BINK’S TOP 3 VIDEOS FROM BIG X DA PLUG

Pleasant Grove Is Standing Proud Because Big X Has Put That Community On A WorldWide Watch For Hip Hop

Published on May 3, 2026
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2026 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

BigXthaPlug has quickly become one of the most talked-about success stories to come out of Dallas in recent years, building a movement that feels both authentic and undeniable. With his deep voice, commanding presence, and unapologetic Southern style, he’s carved out a lane that reflects the streets, culture, and energy of DFW.

What separates BigXthaPlug from the pack is his consistency and relatability. His music doesn’t just sound good—it connects. Records like “Texas,” “Mmhmm,” and “Levels” have become anthems, not just locally but across the country, putting a spotlight back on Dallas in a major way. He represents a raw, unfiltered version of the city that fans feel has been missing from the mainstream.

Beyond the music, his rise is a blueprint for independence and hustle. Building his brand from the ground up, BigXthaPlug has leveraged social media, live performances, and a loyal fanbase to grow without relying heavily on industry co-signs. That grassroots grind has earned him respect not only in Texas but throughout the hip-hop community.

There’s always debate about who the greatest rapper out of DFW is, but BigXthaPlug is making a strong case to be at the top of that list. His impact is happening in real time—selling out shows, racking up streams, and bringing national attention back to Dallas.

If his trajectory continues, BigXthaPlug won’t just be one of the best from DFW—he could become one of the defining voices of this generation in hip-hop. ALL WEEKEND we got your tickets to see him in South Dallas – Listen to the Beat every Hour to win –

HERE ARE MY TOP 3 BIG X VIDEOS

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