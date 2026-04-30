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She Coming: Is Beyoncé's Act III Coming Sooner Than We Think?

‘She Coming’: Is Beyoncé’s Act III Coming Sooner Than We Think? What Fans Are Seeing

Published on April 30, 2026
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Beyonce - Cowboy Carter Tour
Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Live Nation

‘She Coming’: Is Beyoncé’s Act III Coming Sooner Than We Think? What Fans Are Seeing

The Beyhive is buzzing on Thursday ahead of the highly anticipated Met Gala, where Beyoncé is a co-chair. However, many fans also speculate that ahead of the event, the superstar will tease new music.

The 44-year-old icon is set to return to the Met Gala for the first time in 10 years on May 4, as she is the co-chair alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour. Fans speculate that her return to what is deemed fashion’s biggest night is actually the start of her untitled Act III album rollout.

If you visit the singer’s website, all looks normal for the most part. But, earlier Thursday afternoon, April 30, fans noticed that the superstar removed her merch from her previous Cowboy Carter tour in 2025 in promotion of her Grammy-award winning country album of the same name.

Also on her website, there is a photo of the star and her fellow Destiny’s Child group members hugging Stevie Nicks, which fans believe is a subtle tease to Nicks possibly being involved in the upcoming project.

The highly anticipated Act III is predicted to be in the rock genre. In July 2022, Beyoncé released her highly decorated album Renaissance— a dance electronic album that earned her four Grammys. The artist has since said that project is part of a three-part series of albums across various genres, where her recent album Cowboy Carter— which earned her her first Album of the Year Grammy win, was the second album of the trilogy.

The rumors of a rock-genre style album has only later grown with the artist dressing up as Betty Davis for Halloween in 2024 and Easter eggs such as “Black Betty Tour” in album tour books.

However, on April 27, the singer’s publicist and representative took to X/Twitter as fan theories continued, stating that false claims of an album rollout, completed album or vinyl pressings are “unequivocally” false.

But, as longtime Beyhive members know, The Queen Bey has always been unpredictable and does things on her own masterful accord.

So, with all the fan theories buzzing around and small details being investigated, regardless of all the guesses we could give— Beyoncé will make her major announcement when many of us will least expect.

‘She Coming’: Is Beyoncé’s Act III Coming Sooner Than We Think? What Fans Are Seeing was originally published on foxync.com

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