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Jim Jones Puts Lowe’s Manager On Blast

Jim Jones Puts Lowe’s Manager On Blast After Police Called On Him

Jim Jones recently had an encounter at Lowe’s, which led to him calling out the store on social media.

Published on April 28, 2026
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Jim Jones
Source: Bernard Beanz Smalls / Bernard Beanz Smalls,

Jim Jones recently had an encounter at Lowe’s, which led to him calling out the store on social media.

According to Capo, the situation started while he was shopping for locks and noticed a price listed at $78. He says a store manager then accused him of switched price tags in to get the item at a lower cost, which escalated the situation.

Things quickly went left, and police were ultimately called to the scene. The Harlem rapper shared his frustration online, saying the experience was both embarrassing and unnecessary.

“I went to one of my favorite places today @loweshomeimprovement and I was treated less than very embarrassing. Y’all know my first thought was to crash but I’ve learned I can’t handle every situation with that mentality cause it turns me being right into a wrong.”

He added that the entire situation stemmed from a pricing issue that he felt was mishandled by the store.

“Today I held my composer pretty well if you know me. All this over the fact they left the price on a item that was wrong and I wanted to make sure it was the right price. I was threatened to not be taking care of as a customer. I was rudely told to get out and they called the cops on me all because I knew I was right and they knew they was wrong so to hide it or scare me they tried to call the police.”

Lowe’s may have lost a loyal customer after this incident. 

Jim Jones Puts Lowe’s Manager On Blast After Police Called On Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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