Listen Live
Close
Politics

NYC Mayor Mamdani's Got A New Way To Tax The Ultra Rich

NYC Mayor Mamdani's Got A New Way To Tax The Ultra Rich That Angers MAGA

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is proposing a tax on luxury second homes to help close New York City’s budget gap and not everyone is onboard.

Published on April 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Thousands of 32BJ SEIU building service workers hold a major rally in NYC
Source: Anadolu / Getty

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani just hit his first 100 days in office, and he shows no signs of letting up.

His latest mission is to close NYC’s budget gap, and in order to do that, he wants to tax the rich and their pied-à-terres. The term is basically French for unused second homes, and Mamdani proposed that any uber-rich New Yorker who’s got one worth $5 million or more get hit with a yearly tax surcharge.

The rates or tiers of the proposed new tax haven haven’t been revealed yet, but it’s expected to generate upwards of $500 million a year and reduce the gap between the city’s revenue and its spending.

Mamdani’s boss, Governor Kathy Hochul, is spearheading the movement and says it’s vital given that she’s investing an additonal $1.7 billion in increased funding for universal child care.

“New York City is the greatest city in the world, and the people who call it home should not be left carrying the burden alone,” Governor Hochul said. “As Governor, I understand the importance of stabilizing the city’s finances without compromising on essential services New Yorkers count on.”

Hochul’s point is clear: “If you can afford a $5 million second home that sits empty most of the year, you can afford to contribute like every other New Yorker.”

As for Mamdani, his entire administration is behind the ultra-rich paying their share, which ultimately benefits the average New Yorker. 

“Thanks to the support of Governor Hochul, we are one step closer to balancing our budget by taxing the ultra-wealthy and global elites with a pied-à-terre tax — the first of its kind in our state. Alongside the governor, our administration is fighting every day to make sure we address this fiscal deficit fairly, where the wealthy contribute what they owe and our budget reflects our commitment to the working New Yorkers being priced out of our city.”

For some reason, MAGA is irate over Mamdani’s idea. See social media’s reaction below.

NYC Mayor Mamdani's Got A New Way To Tax The Ultra Rich That Angers MAGA was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Megan Thee Stallion's Broadway Run Ends Early, Mase & Cam'ron Share Tired Sexist Opinion On Her Breakup & Dating Life

Hip-Hop Wired
Jim Jones

Jim Jones Puts Lowe’s Manager On Blast After Police Called On Him

Hip-Hop Wired
GOP Presidential Candidates Nikki Haley And Ron DeSantis Participate In Primary Debate Ahead Of Iowa Caucus

CNN's Dana Bash Draws Ire For "Heated Rhetoric" Question

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown

Chris Brown Goes On Ego-Trip While Responding To Fan Backlash Over Tour Announcement

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Third Man Admits Guilt In Connection To Jam Master Jay's Murder

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
News  |  Weso

Migos Album On The Way? Quavo & Offset Allude To New Project

Comment
Entertainment  |  Tamira Smith

Kamala’s Playbook: How She Rewrote the Rules for Women in Power

Comment
News  |  Tron Snow

Django/Zorro Movie Based On Quentin Tarantino Comic Book Resurrected At Sony

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close