RHOA Relief: Pinky Cole Finally Tells Hubby Derrick Hayes About Filing For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Big Dave's Owner Says He'll Graciously Give Her $5M

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On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Pinky Cole seemed relieved as she revealed her bankruptcy plans to husband Derrick Hayes, who offered $5 million to keep it out of court, and out of the headlines. “I’m ten toes down with you,” said the Big Dave’s Cheesesteak owner.

As previously reported, the Slutty Vegan founder filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February in an effort to resolve mounting loans and tax obligations tied to her rapidly expanding vegan fast-food brand. The company, which first took off after its 2018 launch, experienced major growth before undergoing a restructuring and Cole buying back the business in 2025. Before making the bankruptcy decision, Cole had not informed her husband, Derrick Hayes, about the company’s financial struggles.

On Sunday’s (April 26) RHOA episode, the entrepreneur became emotional as she opened up about the extent of the situation.

“I met with the bankruptcy attorney,” Pinky told her husband during a walk.



“Why are you filing for bankruptcy?” he asked, confused.

“The personal stuff I’m just trying to figure out the best option,” she responded.

“So, how much is it?” a concerned Hayes pressed. Cole then revealed she was facing a staggering “$5 million dollars” worth of debt.

“This is about to be a public nightmare,” said Hayes, who is also the CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks.

“It’s already a public nightmare,” she replied. Hayes questioned why she hadn’t come to him first, before telling her RHOA castmates about the gravity of the situation. Still, he immediately offered his support.

“I’m going to give you the $5 million. We married man. No we riding to the wheels fall off. But you got to start talking to me, too. I deserve to know the truth, too. Sometimes I be looking at the news and I be like ‘damn I didn’t know that was going on.’” Cole explained that she didn’t want to be seen “as a victim” in the situation. “I can’t pull you down while I’m trying to figure it out,” she cried.

“We gonna figure this out,” Hayes reassured her. “I’m ten toes down with you. You gonna bounce back and I’m gonna make sure you bounce back.

Pinky Cole told Andy Cohen during #WWHL that she didn’t tell her husband, Derrick Hayes, about her bankruptcy filing because she didn’t want to create “problems” for the entrepreneur.

Cole also appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, where she spoke about the vulnerability involved in finally telling her husband. She admitted she feared creating tension and potentially “problems” for her hubby, who “pays all the bills.” Notably, Derrick Hayes’ Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is a multi-million dollar franchise.

“I didn’t want to be his burden,” Cole told Cohen during their sit-down.

In an April 5 interview with BOSSIP, Cole shared that at one point, the weight of financial stress and public scrutiny made everything feel like her life was unraveling.

“Here it is, I’m raising $250,000 for people, and my company is falling apart,” she said. “I died on the inside before anybody else went to my funeral.” She added, “Before the world knew what was going on, I suffered in silence. So by the time all of the news started to hit the media, I had already begun my healing process.”

That healing journey will unfold throughout the current season of #RHOA, as viewers watch Cole navigate both the highs and lows. For now, she’s relieved to have at least one issue resolved. During her conversation with Cohen, Cole revealed she had regained control of her rental property after a creditor attempted to seize it earlier this year, another ordeal that played out publicly.

Cole won her rental property back in March.

As previously reported, in late March, she secured a legal victory after her Loganville, Georgia, home had been taken over by Guardian Asset Management. Court records show the company assumed control of the property on Feb. 20, changed the locks, and posted notice that it was under management pending sale.

However, when the case went before a federal bankruptcy judge on March 26, the judge ruled in Cole’s favor after the creditor failed to appear. The judge ordered the locks changed back, and the property returned to her, a big win for the entrepreneur.

What do you think of Pinky Cole being so vulnerable on the latest episode of RHOA? Thoughts?

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#RHOA Relief: Pinky Cole Finally Tells Hubby Derrick Hayes About Filing For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Big Dave's Owner Says He'll Graciously Give Her $5M was originally published on bossip.com